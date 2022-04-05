MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team went 1-1 over the weekend with a surprising conference loss and a win over an out-of-state visitor.
The Patriots (6-4 overall) defeated Northwestern from Albion, Pa. on Saturday in an annual meeting between the two schools that has been halted since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game often marks the first of the season for Northwestern as Pennsylvania schools begin softball later in the school year.
On Friday, West dipped to 2-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 15-4 loss to Richlands. The setback was a surprising result after the Patriots beat the Wildcats 3-1 on March 25.
Split series might be the norm this season as four Coastal teams – West, Richlands, Swansboro (9-2) and Dixon (7-4) – are currently ranked in the top 15 of the 3A east division.
The rematch between West and Richlands was a wacky one with a couple of notable stat lines. The Wildcats outhit the Patriots 21-6, there were zero walks in the game, and three of West’s four runs were scored on solo homers.
The home runs came from Kiersten Margoupis, Mackenzie Burroughs and Hannah Mosley. Burroughs had the best night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. She also stole a base along with one from Hydee Kugler.
The top hitter for Richlands was Jocelyn Powell, who also had a homer on a 4-for-5 night with two RBIs and four runs.
Richlands freshman pitcher Makenzie Goin had a standout night in the circle, striking out six and allowing just one hit and one unearned run. She pitched the last 4 2/3 innings of the game after West knocked three out of the park off starter Megan Pittman.
Abree Young and Margoupis split time in the circle for West, with Young tossing four innings and Margoupis three. Young struck out three and gave up 11 hits and five earned runs, while Margoupis allowed 10 hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
West will be at White Oak (1-9) on Thursday.
