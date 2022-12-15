MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team lost a dual team match with Swansboro at home on Wednesday 40-30.
The match was a barometer test for the 3A Coastal Conference, a tough league with four highly ranked teams in West, Swansboro, Croatan and Dixon.
The Patriots slipped to 9-8 overall with the loss. Swansboro improved to 8-0.
The match started at 160 pounds, where the Bucs struck first with a tech fall from Kordyn Su (11-6) over Dysen Terrell (2-4).
West took three early leads in the match. The first came with a 9-7 win by decision from Jeremiyah Dixon (4-9) over Marcus Mason (8-7) at 170 pounds, followed by a 4:21 pin by Ashton McRoberts (8-13) over Jacob McEwen (7-5). The pin put the Patriots up 9-5.
After Swansboro’s Sean Kelly (9-3) pinned Luke Jones (6-11) in 1:16 at 195 pounds, Joshua Knipe (22-0) put his team up 12-11 with a 5-3 win by decision over Brayden Cline (17-8).
The one-point lead stayed intact as the two teams traded wins by forfeit at 285 pounds and 106. The Pirates went on to win five of the next seven weight classes, including three by pin.
The dual meet featured five matchups between two grapplers with winning records. West went 3-2 in those matches, and in two of them, the Patriot wrestler defeated a Pirate grappler with a better record.
Braden Reynolds (10-5) pinned Klint Rhude (16-3) in 3:32 at 145 pounds, and Josh Figueredo (8-6) pinned Aiden Russell (12-3) in 4:50 at 132. The third West win was Knipe’s decision over Cline.
It’s notable that Dixon and McRobert’s wins were also victories over grapplers with a better record.
Two more high-profile matchups between wrestlers with winning records went Swansboro’s way, each one decided by two points or less.
Mason Cooper (15-2) won by 5-4 decision over West’s Dylan Shirley (18-3) at 138 pounds, and Tyler Cowell (16-1) won by an 8-6 decision over Skyler Oxford (18-3) at 126.
Cowell also defeated Oxford by 6-1 decision at the Beast of the East on Saturday.
Up next for West is a trip to East Carteret on Saturday for the Hard Nor’easter Duals and the Heritage Women’s Tournament in Wake Forest on Saturday.
Here are results of the dual:
Swansboro 40, West Carteret 30
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Paul Vaught (S) pin Zach Murray (WC), 0:20.
120 – Ayden Goodman (S) pin Bryce May (WC), 2:41.
126 – Tyler Cowell (S) dec. Skyler Oxford (WC), 8-6.
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Aiden Russell (S), 4:50.
138 – Mason Cooper (S) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 5-4.
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Klint Rhude (S), 3:32.
152 – Theodore Yager (S) pin John Schulz (WC), 0:44.
160 – Kordyn Su (S) tech fall Dysen Terrell (WC), 15-0, 5:00.
170 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) dec. Marcus Mason (S), 9-7.
182 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) pin Jacob McEwen (S), 4:21.
195 – Sean Kelly (S) pin Luke Jones (WC), 1:16.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) dec. Brayden Cline (S), 5-3.
285 – Hyuga Doreus (S) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.