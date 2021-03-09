If West Carteret track and field athletes need inspiration, they need look no further than the program’s alums.
In the just the last two weeks alone, two former Patriots shined in the college ranks.
Charles Cooley captured the first gold medal of his college career at the Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Western Carolina junior claimed the top spot in the pole vault with a personal-record 15 feet, 11 inches.
Cooley had already flourished in his time with the Catamounts at the Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, taking fourth as a freshman with a 14-11 vault and third as a sophomore by clearing the bar at 15-3.
He’s also enjoyed plenty of team success during his three years in Cullowhee as Western swept the indoor and outdoor league titles in his freshman season and has finished as runner-up the past two league indoor meets.
Emme Fisher added another honor to her remarkable running career at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
She earned her first All-ACC honor in a North Carolina Tar Heels uniform, taking fifth in the 1-mile in a personal-record 4 minutes, 46.13 seconds.
The senior finished 17th last season in the 1-mile with a 4:53.86 clocking.
She was also rewarded as a member of the Tar Heels’ distance medley relay team.
The DMR is made up of a 1,200-meter leg, a 400-meter leg, an 800-meter leg and a 1600-meter leg. The total distance run is 4,000 meters or nearly 2.5 miles.
The team of Maiah Walker, Erin Edmundson, Mady Clahane and Fisher, who ran the 1,200-leadoff leg, finished fourth in 11:21.77. The same team took ninth last season in 11:36.50.
In the fall, Fisher showed significant improvement in her senior cross country season, finishing 32nd out of 134 runners at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, crossing the 6K finish line in 20 minutes, 56.2 seconds. At the previous year’s league title meet, she took 74th in 22:31.
She started her career at UNC-Wilmington before transferring to Chapel Hill as a sophomore.
Fisher was the best runner for UNCW in her freshman season and tabbed as the Most Valuable Runner while also collecting the Seahawk Award, which is a leadership honor coaches distribute to an athlete who contributes to the betterment of the team through spirit, competition and teamwork.
Jenna Reiter also performed well last fall in her first and only cross county race for UNC-Greensboro.
It had been 254 days since UNCG competed in an athletic event when the Spartans took the course at the Southern Conference Championships, but Reiter didn’t show any rookie jitters.
She provided a team-best 18-minute, 54.08-second time to finish 17th in the 77-runner 5K and earn SoCon All-Freshman honors.
Last spring, Mackenzie Whitaker added the biggest triumph of her college career at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The East Carolina junior captured the league championship with a meet record 3,954 points in the pentathlon thanks to a personal record in all five events (long jump, high jump, shot put, 60-meter hurdles, 800 meters).
Whitaker focused on the long jump during the previous season, and while struggling with an injury – she suffers with sacroiliac joint pain – she finished second in the long jump at the AAC Indoor Championships and fifth at the AAC Outdoor Championships.
The long jump had proven to be her best individual event in college. As a freshman, she took the runner-up spot at the AAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a 19-11 leap.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
