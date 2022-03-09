After warm nights in the 60s, the surf is now up to 58 degrees and the sound up to 67 with a gusty southwest wind, and the sea mullet love it.
There are a few sea mullet at Bogue Inlet Pier starting to show, especially in the dark, and the bite in Beaufort Inlet into the Morehead City Turning Basin and in Bogue Inlet remains hot. There should be sea mullet from the beach at Fort Macon by now.
Trout action is still good in the creeks and marshes, along with schools of slot reds. There are specks in Slocum and Hancock creeks around Cherry Point MCAS with a lot of shorts in the mix. I heard of a citation in Gales Creek last week, but I found nothing in Bogue Sound and the creeks along Highway 24 creeks where I fished over the weekend. Even the bait seems to have thinned out.
Speaking of trout, we know of the massive schools of reds around Cape Lookout, Shark Island and off Core Banks, but there are some three- to four-pound specks in the mix too. And I know this sounds like a broken record, but the sheepshead and black drum are still biting at the Cape Lookout Jetty. The black drum are also thick around inside docks and piers.
On Monday, there was a demonstration of about 40 to 50 recreational anglers with signs and placards in front of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries offices on Arendell Street in Morehead City protesting the state’s fisheries management policies.
This was prompted by recent draconian recreational flounder regulations but is only the so-called “tip of the iceberg.” There was media coverage, and honking of horns could be heard from supporters passing by.
Sorry for the short report. I’ll try to do better next week with a look at our shad fishery from central North Carolina north to the Roanoke River with fly fisherman Chuck Laughridge.
