MOREHEAD CITY — Everybody deserves a chance to play basketball.
That’s an idea that Morehead City Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator Keith Bernauer believes wholeheartedly and one that he’s making possible with a new program at the department.
Every Wednesday, the facility gym hosts a Basketball For Persons With a Disability program from 3-4 p.m. For an hour, the 10 or so kids ranging from elementary to young adult ages that attend have the gym to themselves.
Not only that, they have Bernauer, West alum and program coordinator Gavin Gillikin, and West varsity players Adam Cummings, Worth Stack and Davis Starling there to give pointers and facilitate an inclusive, fun environment.
Bernauer got the idea for the program from a parent of a child looking for just such an opportunity. He jumped at the chance to create a program for athletes with varying abilities.
“Three kids showed up the first day, and it has grown every week,” Bernauer said. “It’s a chance for these guys to play basketball, meet new people and socialize.”
The program attracts an average of eight athletes per week. Sessions start with a shootaround, followed by a few drills and a loose scrimmage. Gillikin and Bernauer lead the show, challenging the athletes to fun 1-on-1s, facilitating free throws and chasing down rebounds.
For Gillikin, the chance to work with the athletes comes natural. He also volunteered with the League of Our Own baseball event in 2016, where his cousin Russell “Russ” Sullivan competed. Sullivan was at the gym, ready to take Gillikin on in a dribble challenge.
“It’s a really cool program,” Gillikin said. “A lot of these guys have the same routine, and something like this shakes things up and gives them a chance to do something different. I’m blessed to be a part of it. It warms my heart to work with those guys.”
Bernauer was thrilled to include Gillikin, who works part-time with the department, in the program.
“I reached out to him, and he was 100 percent on board,” he said. “There’s not a better kid to have leading your program than Gavin.”
Gillikin, who graduated from West last year, is also coaching a 10U basketball team with the department and serves as an assistant coach with the Morehead City Middle School boys team.
“I really enjoy being around the game like this,” Gillikin said. “When you’re helping a program like this, you have to be prepared. It’s something to take seriously. You want to make sure everyone feels encouraged and has a chance to feel involved.”
Gillikin and Bernauer are joined weekly by the three current Patriots. During the session covered by the News-Times, Stack was feeding passes to brothers William and Jeffrey Hobson with help from Starling.
“It has been super cool getting to know these kids,” Stack said. “We just kind of let them do their own thing, and we sprinkle in some instruction here and there. Seeing them smile and play basketball feels really good.”
Meanwhile, Cummings ran the floor with Curren O’Neal and fed encouragement to Scott Cornell while he lofted jumpshots from the paint.
“At the end of the day, it just makes me feel good knowing I got to show those kids a good time,” he said. “I think it’s a great program, allows everyone a chance to play and have fun.”
Bernauer appreciates having the extra help from the West players.
“I can’t say enough about those guys,” he said. “They reached out to me and wanted to find a way to serve their community. Great examples as high school student-athletes.”
In the future, Bernauer would like to add other programs, such as an art class or a fitness class. His hope is that the department can supplement the offerings already made available by the Special Olympic program.
Bernauer joined the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department last summer after a stint at East Carteret, where he coached cross country, as well as boys and girls basketball.
“Stepping away from coaching East Carteret basketball was probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “I still go to every home game. But this is where I’m supposed to be. It has been a blessing for myself and my family.”
Since the summer, the department has seen its share of change, including the renovation of its gymnasium with new paint, window taint and wall padding. When he first joined the department, he got to work raising funds for scholarships for summer camps and sports programs.
He headed up the Glowvibe Golf Tournament in the fall, an event that had a goal to raise $500 but raised $3,500. There will be another night golf event on Nov. 13.
“It was great to see the community rally around that,” Bernauer said. “So far, I’ve been so impressed with what I’ve seen from the community and how they support us.”
For more information about the program or other athletic offerings in the department, contact Bernauer at 252-499-2811 or at keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org.
