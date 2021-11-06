GREENVILLE — The Croatan football season came to an end Friday with a 45-24 loss to J.H. Rose.
The Cougars (4-7) finished the regular season 4-6 and earned the No. 27 seed in the eastern region of the 3A tournament after placing fourth in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 2-3 record.
No. 6 J.H. Rose (7-4) will go on to host No. 22 Terry Sanford in the second round on Friday. Terry Sanford downed No. 11 Currituck (5-6) 64-40 in the first round.
