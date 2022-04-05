In the 1975-1976 college basketball season, the North Carolina Tar Heels entered the NCAA Tournament with an impressive 25-3 record.
They had beaten No. 7 Kentucky by 13 points, No. 5 Wake Forest by 24, No. 15 N.C. State by 12, and swept Maryland, ranked No. 4 and No. 2 in the matchups, by two and 12 points, respectively.
UNC was ranked in the top five of the AP Poll for much of the season and dominated ACC play with an 11-1 mark. Maryland N.C. State followed far behind in second with 7-5 league records.
Hopes were high for a team that featured future NBA players Phil Ford, Walter Davis, Mitch Kupchak and Tommy LaGarde.
But as the No. 1 hit on the US Billboard charts in January of that year stated, college basketball often provides a “Love Rollercoaster” and the talented Heels flopped in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a 79-64 blowout loss to Alabama.
If college basketball fandom is a “rollercoaster, baby, baby,” then it’s safe to say that few fanbases rode a ride as wild as the one Carolina provided this season.
On Jan. 22, UNC was 12-6 after falling 85-57 to Miami and 98-76 to Wake Forest in consecutive games to drop three of its last five. A month earlier, Carolina had lost by 29 to Kentucky, and the natives were getting restless.
On Feb. 5, the Heels fell 87-67 to Duke. and on Feb. 16, they lost 76-67 to a Pittsburgh team that entered the game with a 10-16 record.
The Carolina message boards were ripe with “Hubert Davis in in over his head” posts at that point.
Davis, in his first year at the helm after replacing longtime coach Roy Williams, went on to lead the team to six victories in a row, including a memorable 94-81 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Mike Krzyzewksi’s final home game as Duke coach.
Once considered a bubble team, UNC qualified for the NCAA Tournament with plenty of room to spare.
In the second round of March Madness, the Heels knocked off defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime.
They blew a 25-point second-half lead after Brady Manek was ejected for a wild elbow and starting guard Caleb Love fouled out, and they had some issues when the top-seeded Bears turned up the full-court pressure.
Baylor outscored Carolina 38-13 over the final 10 minutes of regulation.
UNC won as an eight seed over a top seed for a third time. They did so on the way to the Final Four in 2000, 10 years after beating top-seeded Oklahoma when Davis was a player for legendary coach Dean Smith.
Two games later, Davis had somehow led the team to the Final Four where it would match up with Duke for the first time in postseason play in the teams’ 258 meetings.
Love made a key three-pointer and three late free throws to lift the Tar Heels to their thrill-a-minute victory in an 81-77 win on Saturday in an epic game that will be recalled by both fanbases for as long as basketball is played.
Carolina had not only handed Coach K his first loss as the leader of Duke in 1980, a loss in his last home game as the Blue Devils coach in March, but now they had ended his 42-year run as the coach in Durham.
It seemed a fairytale story was being written.
Davis had pulled off two huge wins over Duke in about a month’s time and now had his team in the national championship in his first year as UNC’s leader.
And how’s this for a narrative: Carolina was matching up with Kansas. Bill Self replaced Williams as coach there when he took the job at Chapel Hill where Davis would serve as Williams’ successor.
The night looked like it would have a storybook ending Monday as the Heels rushed out to a commanding 45-30 halftime lead.
But the rollercoaster had one more dip – and a major one at that.
Self used a long halftime break to calm his team down and breathe some fire into his players.
Kansas amped up its pressure, clogged up passing lanes and forced the Tar Heels into rushed shots while snagging those rebounds.
It led to more running, more fastbreak points and turned a one-time 16-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10 minutes left as Kansas outscored Carolina 31-10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
The Jayhawks overcame a turnover with less than five seconds left while nursing a three-point lead and celebrated a 72-69 win when Love’s three-pointer at the buzzer missed the mark.
When it was over, Kansas had held on and completed the biggest comeback in title-game history, surpassing Loyola-Chicago's 15-point rally against Cincinnati back in 1963.
Carolina had been 161-0 over the past 25 years when leading by 15 or more at halftime and was 46-0 in the NCAA Tournament all-time when leading by double digits at the half, the longest streak by any team in NCAA Tournament history.
Tar Heels fans were left bewildered, simultaneously thrilled with a season that looked lost in January and February, but shocked after a late March run that had “team of destiny” written all over it.
It’s a rollercoaster of love UNC fans won’t soon forget.
