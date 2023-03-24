BAYBORO — The West Carteret softball team played its fourth game of the season to a single run advantage on Wednesday.
The Patriots lost 3-2 at Pamlico County, their second loss to the Hurricanes after falling 5-0 on March 8. They dipped to 3-4 on the season, while Pamlico improved to 8-1. The Hurricanes are the No. 1-ranked team in the 1A east.
The Patriots only had four hits in the game, but three of them went for extra bases. Hydee Kugler roped two of them, a triple and a double. She hit 2-for-3 in the game with an RBI.
Makenzie Burroughs also hit a double as part of a 2-for-3 night that included a run. Ella Grace Rodriguez scored the other run as courtesy runner for Kugler. She also stole a base, while Burroughs stole two.
Pamlico had three players finish with two hits apiece, including Layla Ireland, Peyton Robinson and Layla Prescott. Ireland and Robinson both scored a run while Taylor McHenry and Prescott drove in a run apiece. Alyssa Beck scored the third run as a courtesy runner.
On the mound, Hurricanes junior Layla Prescott earned the win with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Both runs scored on her were earned.
Caitlin Dumarce pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for the Patriots, striking out two and walking eight. She gave up seven hits and one earned run before sitting in the sixth.
Abree Young struck out two batters of her three batters faced in relief and gave up no hits and no runs.
West will host Northwestern on Saturday this week for its annual matchup with the Albion, Pennsylvania, team that doesn’t start its season until making the pilgrimage to the county.
The Patriots will start 3A Coastal Conference play on Tuesday with a visit to Richlands (8-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..............010 001 0 - 2 4 2
Pamlico....................200 010 x - 3 9 0
WP – Prescott
LP – Dumarce
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 2-3 (2B), run; Kugler 2-3 (3B, 2B), RBI.
Pamlico County leading hitters: L. Ireland 2-4, run; Robinson 2-4 (2B), run; Prescott 2-3, RBI; McHenry 1-4, RBI; A. Ireland 1-4; Freeman 1-4.
