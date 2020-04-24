N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper set into motion the beginning of the return of sports in North Carolina on Thursday.
He gave the OK to a request by NASCAR teams to work in their race shops, which are nearly all stationed in Charlotte, leading up to a potential resuming of the stock car racing season.
It’s a small thing – it really just opens up shops for skeleton crews to tinker and prep their teams’ cars – but it’s a sign that sports are on their way back, for better or worse. I’m not going to say whether or not sports should be returning, because it doesn’t matter. They’re returning all the same.
As reported by ESPN.com, governors of Florida and Texas have already given the green light for NASCAR races in their states without fans. Cooper is expected to make a decision on the running of the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans on May 24.
It looks like, if there is going to be sports this summer, no one will be in attendance. Whether or not such an extreme measure would work for smaller venues like parks and recreation leagues and the Coastal Plain League’s Morehead City Marlins. NASCAR and Major League Baseball haven’t been reliant on butts in seats since the turn of the century. More people watch those races/games on TV than are buying tickets. The same can’t be said for smaller leagues.
If there’s a silver lining for folks like yours truly, it’s that the role of a sports reporter may be more integral than ever during a summer with fan-less sports. The advent of Twitter and other social media mediums have lessened our need to report scores and statistics. Most people who want to know those numbers will know them by the time the game has ended.
But games without spectators? A sports reporter can provide a front-row view of an otherwise unviewable spectacle.
If the restriction is reverted back to the early-pandemic limit of 50 people or less, it’s possible for rec league parents to watch games on a rotation basis. I think the idea of dropping your kid off to a Saturday game and getting an afternoon to yourself might be a decent trade for some parents.
The potential easement of quarantine restrictions plays a bigger role for some leagues than others. American Legion baseball canceled its season over a week ago, while the N.C. High School Athletic Association has still yet to cancel the spring sports season.
The Carteret County Parks and Recreation website still has its summer lineup listed, with most of them limited to a 50-person enrollment, seemingly in preparation for restriction easements.
We’re still in the dark, otherwise, over which sports may play on this summer and how preparation for fall sports will play out as the COVID-19 pandemic curve “flattens” and concern lessens.
We might have sports this summer. We might not. Either way, you probably won’t be there to see it.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
