MOREHEAD CITY —Your average high school sophomore doesn’t spend their free time organizing 5K fundraisers, but Sally King isn’t your average high school sophomore.
The West Carteret cross country runner is combining two of her passions by founding the Run the Fort race to benefit the Broad Street Clinic.
“I first volunteered there the summer before I started high school, and I just thought what they were doing was so amazing and so necessary, and I really wanted to be a part of it,” King said. “When school started, I got busy with sports, so I wasn’t able to volunteer anymore, but I still wanted to support them in some way.”
The race will take place at 8 a.m. this Saturday at Fort Macon on the Elliot Coues Nature Trail.
There is a $30 registration fee that includes a Run the Fort hat to the first 200 participants. There is a $90 family package that includes four participants and two hats.
Participants can sign up at BroadStreetClinic.org under the “Upcoming Events” tab.
Custom awards by local artist Grace Bell will be given to the first three finishers.
The Broad Street Clinic was founded in 1993 by county physicians and other concerned citizens as a private, nonprofit, free health clinic serving the adult residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas.
Its mission is to provide access to medical care for the uninsured, low-income population in the community. The clinic was originally based in Beaufort, hence the name. It is now located on North 35th St. in Morehead City near Carteret General Hospital.
“What they do there, it blows me away,” King said. “I wanted to raise around $5,000, but I think we’ve passed that.”
King noted she hopes to put the race on each year and then upon graduation pass it down to another West student. The beneficiary of the race will change each year.
“I just feel like I’ve learned so much and got so much more experience doing this,” she said. “We’ve raised a lot of money, and I am so happy and so impressed with everyone that helped me with this.”
