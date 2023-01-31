HOLLY RIDGE — Solid free-throw shooting helped the Croatan boys basketball team captured a 62-56 win at Dixon on Friday.
The Cougars (11-7 overall) were put to the charity stripe 26 times in the game as Dixon (5-13) struggled to stop fouling. They finished 8-for-8 in the second quarter and 9-for-12 in the fourth alone.
Croatan remains in fifth place of the 3A Coastal conference with the win. The team came into the contest after losing to Swansboro 81-56 the previous night.
Dixon is in last place of the league standings at 0-5.
It took a strong fourth quarter for Croatan to finish off the Bulldogs. The home team led 47-45 going into the final period, but the Cougars outscored its host 17-9, thanks to five points from Max Cardona and four apiece from Trey Jones, Luke Green and Jaden Hilliard.
The free throws all game helped the Cougars overcome a strong night from beyond the three-point line for Dixon. The Bulldogs sank nine there compared to two for Croatan. Dixon only shot 1-for-4 at the free-throw line.
Holden Martin, Jones and Green all reached double scoring figures for the Cougars. Jones led the game with 16 points, Green scored 13 and Martin had 10. Jack Wilson and Hilliard scored seven points apiece.
Cardona didn’t score until the fourth quarter, where he went 5-for-5 at the charity stripe.
Dixon’s leading scorers were Devin Taylor with 14 points and Jamari Hinton and Sebastian Galarraga with 13 each.
Croatan will travel to West Carteret (14-4 overall) this coming Friday for its next game.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan.......................... 12 16 17 17 - 62
Dixon............................. 11 14 22 9 - 56
CROATAN (62) – Jones 16, Green 13, Martin 10, Hilliard 7, Wilson 7, Cardona 5, Woody 4.
DIXON (56) – Taylor 14, Ja. Hinton 13, James 13, Galarraga 5, Anderson 5, J’z. Hinton 4, B. Tozier 2.
