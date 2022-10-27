BEAUFORT — A two-win East Carteret team was trailing by three goals as the final minutes ticked off the clock Wednesday on senior night.
The limited number of wins nor the large deficit mattered.
The Mariners showed their mettle by fighting to the very end of their regular season finale, scoring a goal that was ultimately called off due to offside with less than two minutes remaining.
“That has been the attitude we have seen all season long,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “These boys don’t quit. They keep fighting, keep believing.”
East ended the regular season with a 2-12 overall record and 2-2 mark in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Southside moved to 16-4 overall and 3-1 in the league.
“You look at both teams’ records, and you know it’s going to be a tough game,” Diaz said. “We managed to keep it exciting for a while.”
Diaz’s squad found itself in an early hole with the visitors scoring twice in the first 13 minutes.
Kenny Avila Esparza knocked the ball in on a header off a big Gabe Matthews throw in, and one minute later, Matthews scored on a Pedro Chavez-Pullman deflection.
“Those were surprising, because all season long, defense has been our strength, but today – I don’t know if it was senior night jitters or something – those were two mistakes we don’t normally make, and they cost us goals,” Diaz said. “Sometimes you make mistakes and you don’t pay for them. In this case, we did.”
Chavez-Pullman then made it a 3-0 game in the 34th minute on a cross from Jonatan Trevino Perez.
East’s Trey Austin scored the first goal of his career with 2:36 on the first half clock on a looping 45-yarder than curved over the keeper’s head.
Austin was one of eight players honored on senior night, including Wyatt Nowacek, Cale Guthrie, Nate Bennett, Jacob Mackey, Satchel Lasky, Asher Murphy and Ryan Pepperman.
“We have a huge senior class,” Diaz said. “We’ll take quite a hit, especially at goalie, defense and midfield. I’m very proud of my seniors. It’s been a very tough season on many levels, but they have kept it positive. I’m happy and fortunate to have coached them.”
The Seahawks put the game out of reach in the second half with two goals in the first 24 minutes to make it a 5-1 contest.
Jacob Mackey gave the Mariners their second goal of the night with a laser shot from 35 yards out in the 65th minute.
Nate Bennett appeared to make it a 5-3 game with 1:39 to go, but he was later called offside.
East scored two goals in a game this season just three times with two of those coming against Southside.
“We have talent, but our offense never clicked this season,” Diaz said. “We’ve had plenty of effort, but we just weren’t able to score.”
Here are results of the game:
Southside......................... 3 2 - 5
East Carteret.................... 1 1 - 2
Southside East Carteret
10 Shots 7
6 Corner Kicks 0
3 Saves 5
9 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
S – Esparza (Matthews assist), 12th min.
S – Matthews (Chavez-Pullman assist), 13th min.
S – Chavez-Pullman (Perez assist), 34th min.
EC – Austin, 38th min.
S – Perez (Matthews assist), 45th min.
S – Chavez-Pullman, 64th min.
EC – J. Mackey, 65th min.
