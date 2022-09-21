JACKSONVILLE — Croatan cross country teams captured convincing wins in the 3A Coastal Conference kickoff meet at Northeast Creek Park.
The girls won by 30 points, while the boys took their side by 28.
The Cougars tallied an impressive 20 points in the boys meet to outlast West Carteret with 48. White Oak took third with 63, followed by Swansboro with 103, Dixon 130 and Richlands 171.
The girls produced 35 points. Swansboro edged West by one point for second, taking it 65 to 66. Dixon took fourth with 101, followed by White Oak with 105.
Croatan’s Tyrese Cone proved victorious in the 80-runner boys meet in a time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds.
The Cougars put four more runners in the top seven.
Matthew Quispe took third in 18:26, followed by James Wallace in fourth in 18:27, Trey Austin in fifth in 18:28 and Noah Grario in seventh in 18:30.
Cooper Stephens placed 26th in 19:48, and Aiden Tew finished 31st in 20:42.
Jake Knight gave West its top placer, earning the runner-up spot in 17:24. Fellow sophomore Chance McCubbin took ninth in 18:40, and Carter Bass closed out the top-10 runners for the Patriots, taking 10th in 18:46.
Landon Gray claimed 12th in 19:00, and Hunter Guthrie followed in 15th in 19:07. Sandlin Nowell placed 20th in 19:29 and Colton Ellis ended up 24th in 19:45.
Croatan didn’t have a runner in the top four of the 73-runner girls meet but filled the next six slots to round out the top 10.
Tessa McFarland took fifth in 23:35, followed by Ashley Kirkwood in 23:36, Audrey Kirkwood in 23:37, Kennedy Caiden in 23:38, Cameran Ladd in 23:39, and Zenash Acevedo in 23:40. Emilie Hayes just missed out on the top 10, finishing 12th in 23:44.
Ryan Germain was the lone West runner to place in the top 10, taking third in 23:01. Elaina Sherline stopped the watch in 23:41 to take 11th.
Ansley Jones placed 17th in 24:08. Tyler Collins finished 20th in 24:40, followed by Caroline Dickerson in 21st in 25:01, Anna Johnson in 23rd in 25:17 and Marlena Marson in 27th in 25:33.
