In his latest column, fellow sports reporter and super swell guy Zack Nally reflected on his favorite sports moments of 2022.
Seeing that he’s taken care of last year, I figured I would look ahead to this one.
Here is what I’m looking forward to the most, and the questions I’m most interested in seeing answered in the county’s 2023 sports year.
Can the West Carteret boys basketball team make it to a third straight regional final?
It will certainly be difficult. Making it to the state’s final four isn’t supposed to be easy.
The 3A East region is loaded with teams like Northwood (10-2), Rocky Mount (9-0), Seventy-First (9-1), Person (11-1), Northern Nash (10-0) and Southern Nash (9-0), just to name a few.
And West (8-3) is without the services of Jaxon Ellingsworth.
The 6-8 center led the Patriots to back-to-back regional final appearances by averaging 21.6 points on 63% shooting, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks during those two seasons. He earned N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State and East-West All-Star Game Honors as a senior.
However, the Patriots still have shooting, size and underrated athleticism.
They have seven players who can start any given night, and when they’re on their game – when they are truly playing as a team on offense, defense and on the boards – they are going to be a tough out for any squad in the 3A east state playoffs.
What will track and field and cross country athletes have in store for us this year?
I never cease to be amazed at the talent and discipline of these county athletes.
In 2022, the county produced team state champions in boys cross country, and in girls and boys winter indoor track and field. There were three state runner-up finishes.
Seven individuals also combined to win nine state titles.
It’s really not an issue of whether we’ll see state champions again in these sports in 2023.
In this county … it’s how many?
How can the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament possibly get any bigger?
The competition didn’t hit the $2 million purse mark until 2017.
Last year, it nearly hit $6 million.
After failing to hit the 200-boat mark from 2002 to 2019, the event has gone over 200 for three straight years.
Could we see a $10 million purse and 300 boats this year?
I don’t put anything past the Big Rock.
Can West Carteret win a third conference championship in a row in football?
This is a significant question on two fronts.
First: it took the Patriots 57 years to win just the second league title in school history in 2021.
Second: no county football team has ever won three conference championships in a row in the modern era (since the establishment of West in 1964).
East Carteret has won two consecutive league crowns on two occasions (2015-2016, 2005-2006), but no team has won three in a row.
The Patriots suffer significant losses at wide receiver with Adam Cummings, Justice Dade’El and Bryan Garner exhausting their eligibility, and the defensive line, the major strength of last fall’s team, brings back just one starter.
However, West will return its entire offensive line and brings back a deep and talented sophomore class led by ultra-confident quarterback Jaylen Hewitt.
What kind of numbers will Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka and Tanzania Locklear put up in their senior seasons?
The talented basketball trio is currently putting up numbers we’ve rarely seen around these parts. It makes one wonder how much better they will be a year from now.
Baker and Matheka are each averaging at least 20 points in their junior campaigns with Baker producing 26.4 points per game and Matheka going for 22.7 points per game.
It’s difficult to find even one 20-point scorer on a team most years, much less two on the same team, and for that matter, two in the same backcourt.
The closest any recent county team came to producing two 20-point scorers occurred in the 2011-2012 season when Ashley Williams averaged 21.0 and JacQues Chambers averaged 19.0 in their junior seasons at Croatan.
Chambers averaged 20.4 the next season, but Williams transferred to the Greenfield School in Wilson.
Locklear is averaging 24.6, which is an eye-popping number for a girls basketball player in our county.
East’s Monica Dixon is the only other girls player to hit the 20-point average over the past 10 years. She put up 21.4 per game as a senior in the 2018-2019 season.
Will we see a sport’s first-time state champion this year?
We’ve seen two in the past three years.
Croatan became the first soccer state champion in county history when the boys won it all in 2021, and Croatan became the first cross country state champion in county history when the boys won it all this past fall.
Croatan also gave us the first golf state champion in 2015 when the girls won it all.
The county now has state champions in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls winter indoor track and field, boys cross country, boys soccer, girls golf, girls spring outdoor track and field, volleyball and wrestling (dual and tournament).
That leaves football, girls soccer, girls cross country, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, boys and girls swimming, baseball, softball, and boys and girls lacrosse.
Will the road races start to bounce back this year?
Longtime traditional races like the Historic Beaufort Road Race, the Lookout Rotary Road Race, and the Twin Bridges, which doesn’t even exist anymore, have seen their numbers significantly drop over the years.
Other more recent races have also seen registrations fall.
This isn’t just a local trend.
It’s happening at a national level and being written about at that level.
Some have chalked it up to runners choosing to take part in fun events like mud runs and color runs as opposed to the traditional runs.
Millennials are also proving to not follow in the fast footsteps of the previous generations and choosing instead to get their exercise through cycling, CrossFit, boxing, mixed martial arts, ballet bare, boot camps and weight training.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
