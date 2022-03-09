Last year about this time, I wrote a column titled “County put up best season ever on hardwood.”
It feels like I might need to start copying and pasting that headline each March.
For the second year in a row, the county did some-thing it has never done be-fore in the modern era (since Croatan started in 1998).
We witnessed four con-ference championships this season.
County teams had com-bined to win three league titles in the same season only once.
The East Carteret and West Carteret boys and Croatan girls each hung banners in the 2019-2020 season.
East and West swept conference crowns this sea-son in boys and girls play, going a combined 37-3 and 80-21 overall.
The West boys won four league titles in a row for the first time in program history, taking the 3A Coastal Con-ference with a 9-1 mark.
The Patriots (26-5) also advanced to the regional final of the state playoffs for the second year in row. They had accomplished that feat just once before in their 58-year history, going to the state’s final four in both 1984 and 1985.
The West boys also set a school record for wins this season with 26. They won 25 in both 1984 and 1985.
The West girls went un-beaten in league play for the first time in 28 years, won their first outright league title in 25 years and captured their first confer-ence crown in seven years with a 10-0 record.
The Patriots (21-7) also advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in 25 years.
The East girls won their first league title in five years with a 9-1 mark.
The Mariners (17-3) ad-vanced to the third round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
The East boys captured their third conference championship in a row with a 9-1 record. They’ve strung together that many league crowns in a row just once before in their 57-year his-tory when they won seven in a row from 2011 to 2017.
The Mariners (16-6) ad-vanced to the third round of the playoffs for the third year in a row. They’ve put together a streak that long just twice before, from 2012 to 2018 and 1992 to 1994.
Last year saw the county send four teams to the third round of the playoffs for the first time ever, and it matched that effort again just one year later.
