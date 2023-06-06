I used a quote to introduce last week’s column about government takeovers of high school athletic associations.
This week, I’ll focus on the same issue, so here’s another quote to start it off.
In the movie “Grosse Pointe Blank,” John Cusack’s hit-man character Martin Blank says, “If I show up at your door, chances are you did something to bring me there.”
I’m sure many would argue this applies to the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and the N.C. General Assembly (NCGA).
They could point to a few areas of concern but especially to the problem of nontraditional schools in the 1A division.
Had this been rectified years ago, perhaps less negative attention would have been applied to the association.
In an ironic twist, it’s hard to lay too much blame at the feet of the NCHSAA on this issue because it probably thought it was doing the will of the NCGA.
These nontraditional programs are defined as metropolitan charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
These schools haven’t just won in some sports – they’ve dominated, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
Charters are the pet project of the NCGA, so you can’t blame the NCHSAA for not wanting to touch that third rail.
In 1996, when the original charter school legislation passed, there was a 100-school cap.
In 2011, the legislature lifted the cap, and there are now more than 200 charter schools in the state with more opening every year.
In the one, two, or 42 times I’ve written about this subject, I’ve suggested these nontraditionals be put in their own division come playoff time, seeing that it’s apples versus oranges when it comes to competing against traditional schools from small, rural towns.
But the NCHSAA had to be very careful in its dealings with nontraditional schools, particularly charters.
Any effort on the part of the association where it gave even the appearance of excluding charters would likely have not been well received by the NCGA.
Or at least that’s what we thought.
Now to those of us who feel as if the inclusion of these schools in the 1A postseason is an affront to the NCHSAA’s boasting of a fair and equal playing field, the state legislature has come to the rescue.
Well … kinda.
There’s a House Bill out there that would place charter and parochial schools in the NCHSAA in the classification based on where the largest percentage of its students would be assigned if they attended a traditional public school.
The amendment means charter and parochial schools in metropolitan areas like the Triangle, Triad or Mecklenburg County, would be placed in the largest classifications with schools that have thousands more students enrolled.
Putting these nontraditional schools in the highest classifications in the state seems as unfair as putting them in the lowest classifications.
Why not just let them play each other in the postseason?
Doesn’t that seem like the easiest and simplest solution?
And shouldn’t it be done as quickly as possible?
Some sports have nearly become off limits to traditional schools at the state championship level.
Girls soccer is probably the most glaring example.
Nontraditionals won their 10th straight state championship this past weekend when Christ the King defeated Woods Charter.
These schools have also won 11 of the last 12 state finals. The last eight, and nine of the last 10, have been all-nontraditional matchups. The only break in that stretch came in 2014 when East Carteret made it to the state final.
Boys soccer isn’t much better.
Nontraditionals have won six state titles in a row and seven of the last eight. Six of the last eight state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups.
If these state finals already pit one nontraditional school versus another on an almost annual basis, doesn’t it make sense to give them their own classification in the postseason?
There are plenty more examples.
Nontraditionals have won seven state championships in a row in volleyball and the last three have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Tennis is mostly the same.
Before this spring, nontraditional schools had won seven consecutive state crowns on the boys’ side with all seven finals being all-nontraditional matchups.
On the girls’ side, they’ve taken six of the last eight with four of those finals being all-nontraditional matchups.
Basketball is no better.
On the boys side, nontraditionals have captured seven of the last eight state titles, 10 of the last 12, and 12 of the last 16. Five of the last eight state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Nontraditionals have won 13 of the last 18 on the girls’ side.
And then there’s cross country.
Nontraditional schools have taken 10 of the last 12 on the girls’ side.
On the boys’ side, they’ve won five of the last six and eight of the last 11.
Let’s also not forget about boys golf where nontraditional schools have captured nine of the last 12 state championships.
Maybe without all this mounting evidence of an unfair and inequitable playing field, the NCGA would never have come knocking on the NCHSAA’s door.
Or perhaps they would have.
I guess we’ll never know.
