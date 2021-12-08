Three high school football teams from east of Interstate 95 will make their way west later this week to take part in the state championships.
Those three are as good as it gets in North Carolina prep football.
J.H. Rose will battle Dudley at 7 p.m. Friday night at Kenan Stadium, Tarboro will take on Mitchell at noon on Saturday at Kenan, and Wallace-Rose Hill will go up against Shelby at 3 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Wallace-Rose Hill has made 10 state championship appearances and captured eight state titles since 1994, Tarboro has been there 11 times and won seven state titles since 1994, and J.H. Rose has visited the state final seven times and garnered four state titles since 2004.
J.H. Rose hasn’t won a state final since 2006, while Wallace-Rose Hill has won four since 2014, and Tarboro has won six since 2009.
Tarboro is in the state final for the fourth consecutive season.
The Vikings made it to the 1A regional final for the sixth straight year, and 11th overall, and prevailed with a 22-12 win over Pender. They last failed to advance to a state championship game in 2016 when Wallace-Rose Hill took them out in the 1AA regional final.
There are no subdivisions (4AA, 4A, 3AA, 3A, 2AA, 2A, 1AA, 1A) this season as football joins every other high school sport in the state, producing just four champions.
Wallace-Rose Hill returned to the regional final for the first time since a string of four straight state championships from 2014-2017. The Bulldogs toughed out a 34-25 victory over Princeton.
The 2A state final features two of the winningest programs in North Carolina.
Shelby and Wallace-Rose Hill have combined for 18 state crowns and have a combined 196 wins against just 55 losses in the playoffs since 1972.
J.H. Rose outlasted Jacksonville 35-28 in the 3A regional final. Those two last met in a playoff game in 2002 in the first round of the 4A playoffs where the Rampants shut out the Cardinals 46-0.
J.H. Rose started this season with three straight losses, falling 34-26 to Hunt, 55-14 to Cleveland and 50-28 to Northeastern. None of those teams advanced to the regional finals. The Rampants were also shut out 48-0 by New Bern on Oct. 15.
New Bern lost a 69-49 shootout to Rolesville in the fourth round of the playoffs.
Croatan held a 24-17 lead over J.H. Rose in the first round of the playoffs before the Rampants exploded for 28 unanswered points in the second half to earn a 45-24 win.
At halftime, the Cougars had run 41 plays for 241 yards, compared to nine plays from J.H. Rose for 89.
Will Bland is the head coach of the Rampants. He played quarterback at Havelock and was selected to the East-West All-Star Game as a senior.
His teammate at Havelock and in the East-West All-Star Game was … offensive lineman Caleb King.
King is now Bland’s offensive coordinator after serving as head coach at East Carteret and Havelock.
The Rampants escaped with a 21-14 overtime win over Havelock in the regular season finale.
In the fourth round of the playoffs, J.H. Rose earned a 49-28 victory over Scotland, which is coached by East Carteret alum Richard Bailey.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
