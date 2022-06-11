MOREHEAD CITY — The weather cleared for the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament on Saturday as a record 215 boats signed up for the ladies-only competition.
That turnout easily exceeded the previous benchmark of 167 boats in 2019
The 25th annual tournament held its captains’ meeting and Best Dressed Contest at Big Rock Landing on Friday. Teams dressed up in a variety of themed outfits, some with aquatic angles and other mimicking popular TV shows like Yellowstone or movies like Top Gun.
The teams took turns posing for a panel of judges, hoping for a win in a variety of categories.
By the next morning, the tournament’s record field of boats had put a $318,750 purse up for grabs.
The competition was forced to switch to a two-day format when inclement weather was forecast for the weekend. On Saturday, 208 of the 215 boats registered chose to fish. The remaining seven boats will fish on Sunday.
The prize money breakdown for the tournament is listed as such: first-place prize for Level I release division is $40,475, second place is $24,225 and third place is $16,150. If the winner is also registered for the Level III winner take all billfish release division, that boat can win a potential $108,800 in prizes.
First-place prizes for largest dolphin, wahoo and tuna are $16,148. Second-place prizes for all three divisions are $10,766. The Level II winner take all dolphin category is worth $88,825 in prize money. That, plus the largest dolphin prize, is worth $104,973 in prizes.
