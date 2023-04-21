OCEAN — The Croatan softball team suffered its third straight loss Tuesday in a 10-1 defeat against Dixon.
The Cougars fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Bulldogs won for the fifth time in their last six games to move to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the league. They are tied for the top spot in the Coastal with Richlands (13-3) and Swansboro (13-1), which are also each 4-1 in conference action.
Croatan will take a trip Friday night to Richlands this week while Dixon visits Swansboro.
The Bulldogs’ strength this season is at the plate – six batters hitting above. 400 – and they displayed that power against the Cougars with 13 hits and eight RBIs.
Addison O’Brien had three hits and Michaela Jones, Alivia Nokes and Emily Beckett each had two hits. Grace Rooks drilled a home run and tallied three RBIs.
Nadine Barren limited the Cougars to just one earned run on one hit in seven innings while striking out three and walking none.
Halie Cooper registered the lone hit for the home team.
