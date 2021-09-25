BEAUFORT — East Carteret gave a big volleyball crowd its money’s worth Thursday versus Pamlico.
The Mariners looked sure to close out the Hurricanes in three sets after taking the first two and enjoying a late lead in the third.
They couldn’t hold off the visitors’ rally, however, and it went five before East prevailed.
“It was fun, it was exciting,” East coach Mickey Putnam said. “We love to keep things exciting.”
The Mariners ended up with a 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 15-5 victory to move to 6-2 on the season.
The win was crucial for the Beaufort squad after it dropped a five-setter to Northside-Pinetown the previous Thursday. The Panthers took that contest 11-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8. They are now 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, while East and Pamlico are each 2-1.
“After Thursday, a loss here would have been killer,” Putnam said. “We couldn’t lose this one, not if we want to have a chance (in conference). The girls knew that going in.”
Following an easy 25-11 win in set one, East toughed out a 25-22 win in set two and looked good in set three with a 20-17 lead after rattling off an eight-point run to get back in it.
Ashlyn Guthrie had three aces during the run, and Anna Gillikin put up two kills and a block.
Gillikin came into the contest on a three-match spree, and the Pamlico match was no different. She put up 19 kills and registered 15 blocks for the second time in three matches, to go with two aces and five digs.
“Our blocks were the difference,” Putnam said. “They have big hitters, so that was huge for us. No. 9 (Naomi Hill) hits it hard for them. She had three or four hard hits cross court, and Anna is so smart, she adjusted, shifted over, and that was big.”
The teams traded the next four points to make it 22-19 in favor of the home team, and the crowd, with a spirited student section, could feel the sweep coming.
A side out for Pamlico, and kills from Hill and Layla Prescott tied it up at 22-22, but a Gillikin kill returned the lead to East.
Back-to-back errors and an ace from Hill gave the Hurricanes the 25-23 win.
The fourth set also went down to the wire with Pamlico jumping out to a 20-12 advantage following a 11-3 run that included three kills from Hill, four service points from Mya Smith and three service points from Izabella Goswick.
The Mariners then went on an 8-3 run with kills from Christa Golden and Meadow Kaiser, an ace from Gillikin and a rally-saving dig from Grace Fulcher.
Smith stopped the Pamlico slide with a kill, but East then took the next five points with a kill and block from Gillikin, a kill from Golden and a kill from Kate Guthrie to get one point away from a win with a 25-24 lead.
The Mariners thought they had the victory when the floor umpire called the next point in their favor, leading to a celebration, but after a conference with the chair umpire, it was ruled Gillikin had gone over the net line.
Hill hit back-to-back kills to give her side what looked to be a momentum-shifting 27-25 win.
The Hurricanes’ momentum, however, ended there.
Gillikin dominated the final set with five kills and two blocks, Golden chipped in with two kills and three service points, and the home team cruised to a 15-5 victory.
“We had the biggest crowd tonight I think we have ever had, and I think that really helped,” Putnam said.
Golden shined on every spot on the floor, finishing with 10 kills and four blocks at the net, seven aces behind the service line, and six digs while receiving serve a team-high 26 times with only two errors.
Kate Guthrie posted nine kills and three blocks, and Kaiser chipped in with six kills and block.
Fulcher led the team with 39 assists and seven digs. Stella Bradford had five digs.
East will venture back into nonconference play Monday when it welcomes Dixon (4-4) and then return to league action Tuesday at Southside (5-5 overall, 1-3 conference).
