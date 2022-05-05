MOREHEAD CITY — On the morning of April 15, the West Carteret lacrosse team had gone 10-82 in nearly eight years as a program.
Since later that evening, the Patriots are 4-0, including a win in their first-ever state playoff game.
West overcame a slow start Wednesday in the first round of the 1A/2A/3A bracket to make history with a 14-5 victory over Eastern Alamance thanks largely to nine goals in the fourth quarter.
“No one can ever take away the fact they played in the first playoff game ever for West Carteret,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “In 20 years, they can tell that story. And now they can say they won it. I told them before the game, ‘No matter how it ends, you have that for life, and no one can take that away from you.’”
The No. 14 seed Patriots (4-8) set a school record with their fourth win of the season. Their previous season high for victories came in 2018 when they went 3-13. West won its first game as a program that season in the first game of the year, beating Jacksonville 7-2 to break a 42-game losing streak that started in 2015.
The Morehead City club will match up with No. 3 seed Jacksonville (7-6) on Friday night in the second round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs.
Since its 3-13 campaign in 2018, the Patriots had put up a 4-27 record going into a senior night contest with Havelock (2-10) on April 15. They won their first game of the season that night, 8-5, then defeated D.H. Conley (2-6) by an 18-7 score and earned a 15-2 win over Hunt (0-1).
The squad has outscored opponents 55-19 during its four-game winning streak.
“We’re not going to be underestimated anymore,” Almand said. “We’re not going to be overlooked, not going to catch anybody by surprise. We’re going to need to beat teams straight up from now on.’
The winning streak and first playoff game in program history brought out a nice crowd for the game with No. 19 seed Eastern Alamance (3-14).
“We had an amazing turnout tonight,” Almand said. “It’s funny, I’ll have people say, ‘Oh, we have a lacrosse team?’ Now we should get more eyes on our program. Not only is this an amazing sport, but this is an amazing group of guys. Not only did we make the playoffs, but we have a playoff win. It’s a big deal.”
The matchup with the Eagles mirrored the season, as West struggled through the first half, going more than 18 minutes before scoring and going into halftime tied 3-3.
“It was rough in the first half,” Almand said. “I think guys were gun shy, and their legs were locked up. They didn’t want to fail and wanted it so bad. I told them it was just another game, and the only thing we could do was get in our own way. We were getting in our own way.”
Luke Brown finally got his team on the board at the 5:51 mark of the second quarter on an assist from Brandon Mabe. Braden Owen followed with a goal a minute later when he curled around the goal and jumped in the air to rip a shot into the net. Connor Ballou scored 40 seconds after Owen on an assist from Brown.
It took the Patriots nearly 12 minutes to score again with Brown registering a tally at the 4:31 mark of the third. Ballou gave his team the lead for good with 2:15 left in the quarter on an assist from Brown.
West entered the fourth with a precarious 5-4 lead, and despite having just 18 on its roster compared to 32 for Eastern Alamance, the team got stronger as the game went on and dominated the final frame, putting nine goals on the board with four of those coming in the first three minutes.
Holden Brown and Owen each scored twice to give their side some breathing room at 9-4 with 8:41 remaining in the game.
The Eagles cut the deficit to four with Jaden McAdoo scoring his third goal of the night on a Brysen Thorpe assist.
Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dismissed with Chris Nebraski scoring a minute later and Holden Brown adding another goal a minute after that one. Holden Brown led the way for West with four goals, followed by Luke Brown and Owen with two apiece.
But just as it has all season, the defense proved the difference.
Ballou picked up 14 ground balls, while Nebraski had four. Sam Suggs also supplied pressure on the Eastern Alamance attackers.
“Our defense has been the backbone of the team this year,” Almand said.
Jake Johnson was steady in goal, coming up with 10 saves. Erik Bleck had four saves in the fourth quarter.
“Jake was on fire, and Eric came in and had some good saves,” Almand said.
Ford Jenkins picked up five ground balls and Javien Montford one. Ben Gilliam won five faceoffs.
Here are results of the game:
Eastern Alamance.......... 1 2 1 1 - 5
West Carteret................ 0 3 2 9 - 14
Scoring Summary
EA – McAdoo, 11:29, 1st.
WC – L. Brown (Mabe assist), 5:51, 2nd.
EA – Counts, 5:31, 2nd.
WC – Owen, 4:50, 2nd.
WC – Ballou (L. Brown assist), 4:11, 2nd.
EA – Counts (Lewis assist), 2:33, 2nd.
WC – L. Brown, 4:31, 3rd.
WC – Ballou (L. Brown assist), 2:15, 3rd.
EA – McAdoo (Thorpe assist), 2:08, 3rd.
WC – Owen (Mabe assist), 11:00, 4th.
WC – Owen, 10:21, 4th.
WC – H. Brown, 9:34, 4th.
WC – H. Brown, 8:41, 4th.
EA – McAdoo (Thorpe assist), 8:33, 4th.
WC – Nebraski (Owen assist), 7:21, 4th.
WC – H. Brown, 6:27, 4th.
WC – H. Brown (Jenkins assist), 5:59, 4th.
WC – Mabe, 5:04, 4th.
WC – L. Brown (Suggs assist), 4:34, 4th.
