BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team bounced back from its first defeat in 11 games Tuesday with a 58-45 victory over Edenton Holmes in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The No. 4 seed Mariners (17-2) had fallen 46-42 to Pamlico on Friday in the regular season finale to drop their first 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference tilt after starting the league campaign 9-0.
“It was interesting to see how we responded,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We came out motivated, and the girls played hard and played together. I’m proud of the girls coming back with a win.”
Sacoco’s squad will next welcome No. 13 seed East Bladen (24-3) at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the second-round contest.
The Mariners led by as many five points in the first quarter and six in the second, but a 7-0 run by the No. 29 seed Aces (7-18) created a competitive game that saw neither team lead by more than three points from the midpoint of the second through the third.
Holmes took its last lead of the night on a Dymon Rankins layup to start the fourth, giving her team a 34-32 advantage.
East then rattled off nine straight points with Tanzania Locklear scoring five during the run. She scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“No. 25 (Locklear) is a good basketball player, and we tried to contain her all night,” Holmes coach Brian Chappell said. “She was able to get some good open looks at the end of the game.”
Locklear helped her team shine at the free-throw line, shooting 10-for-12, including 7-for-8 in the fourth. The Mariners shot 20-for-27 in the game, including 11-for-13 in the second half. Kenliana Dixon went 6-for-9 to tally 12 points.
“Tanzania was motivated,” Sacoco said. “She wasn’t feeling 100 percent but didn’t show it there in the second half. Props to her. And Kenliana was good for us, dribbling through the defense, finding teammates for good open shots.”
Sydney Roberson gave East three players in double figures with 11 points.
Holmes went 10-for-16 from the foul line.
The Aces responded by outscoring the home team 8-5 to pull to within 46-42 at the 3:09 mark of the fourth, but East ended on a 12-3 stretch to run away with it. Locklear scored eight during the run.
“I thought they finished and we didn’t,” Chappell said. “They are a well-coached team. They run their stuff well, and that showed at the end when they executed and we made mistakes.”
Holmes didn’t resemble a team 10 games under .500 as it gave the Mariners all they wanted for most of the night. The team went 5-9 to finish fifth in the eight-team 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
“We had a tough season,” Chappell said. “We played a really tough schedule. Just about everybody we played made the playoffs, so our record didn’t indicate what kind of team we are. I’m proud of how we came out and fought.”
The Northeastern Coastal offered a brutal slate that featured four teams ranked in the top 20 of RPI east rankings. In 2A, Northeastern (19-3) is No. 2, Hertford (22-3) is No. 3, and Manteo (13-6) is No. 17. First Flight (17-6) is No. 13 in 3A.
‘Edenton came in with a good team,” Sacoco said. “They hit some big shots, played good defense, rebounded the ball well, played hard. They were a team we didn’t know anything about, because I didn’t have a really good scouting report on them. I just saw a little footage on them. It was a feeling out process, like a boxing match…we went two, three, four rounds to see who had what.”
The Aces may have put up even more of a fight, but second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Kaci Drew (8.4 points, 10.9 rebounds) missed much of the second half with foul trouble. She still finished with 12 points.
“I’m confident in the other girls, but her athleticism does make a difference, and it did hurt us not having her,” Chappell said.
Sydney Spear led Holmes with 13 points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Holmes.................................. 9 9 14 13 - 45
East Carteret...................... 11 8 13 26 - 58
HOLMES (45) – S. Spear 13, Drew 12, Oliver 8, Ray 7, Rankins 4, E. Spear 1.
EAST CARTERET (58) – Locklear 23, Kenl. Dixon 12, Roberson 11, Kend. Dixon 6, Grady 6.
