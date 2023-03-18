MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team made a 7-4 win over Washington on Wednesday look like batting practice.
The Patriots (3-3) hit seven extra-base hits, including two home runs from Makenzie Burroughs and another from Hydee Kugler. The team has already sent six balls over the fence in six games, as many as last season’s total over 24 games.
“Tonight was one of the best hitting performances I’ve seen in a long time,” West coach John Barnes said. “We have a lot of hitters, and we still haven’t seen them reach their full potential. We’ve seen some great pitching. There’s a lot more left.”
The win avenged a 1-0 loss to Washington (3-3) on the road March 3. Last season, the Pam Pack went 2-0 against the Patriots en route to a 2A east regional championship.
“Washington is a great program, some great friends of ours,” Barnes said. “They have beaten us three straight times, but we got the win tonight.”
West was tied 2-2 before the bats caught fire in the fifth. Burroughs led off with her first dinger, and after Makenzie Asby reached on a single, Kugler put one over the fence to give the team a 5-2 lead.
In the sixth inning, Caitlin Dumarse was hit by a pitch to get on base, and courtesy runner Lily Green scored on Burroughs’ second homer.
Burroughs already has seven extra-base hits on the season, including three doubles and two triples. She boasts a .556 average at the plate and leads the team in stolen bases with six.
“She works extremely hard,” Barnes said. “She loves the game, and she’s a competitor. She does drills perfect every day, and when you put that kind of work in, you get results.”
Kugler finished the night 3-for-4 with a triple to boot and scored two runs. Emily Grace Phelps hit 2-for-4 with a RBI double and Hope Collins connected for a double for the last extra-base hit for West.
Dumarce pitched all seven innings for the Patriots, finishing with a 3.15 ERA with six hits and three earned runs allowed. She struck out six batters and walked one. The freshman left-hander has 44 strikeouts and a 1.22 ERA over 28 2/3 innings in six appearances
“She continues to be great for us, and she’s only going to get better,” Barnes said. “We just have to take care of that arm.”
Washington got two extra-base hits from leading hitter Ava Mizell. She had a home run and a double with two RBIs and two runs.
Pam Pack pitcher Erin Everett took the loss on the mound with 10 hits and seven runs, all earned, given up. She struck out nine batters and walked one.
West’s win over Washington was a promising measuring stick against the 3A Coastal Conference. The Pam Pack took losses from both Swansboro and Richlands last week, the other two strongest contenders in the league.
The Patriots still start conference play on March 28 with a trip to Richlands (5-2).
Their next game is at Pamlico County (4-1) on Wednesday and then at home versus New Bern (4-2) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Washington.. ...................010 01 0 2 - 4 6 0
W. Carteret.......................200 032 x - 7 10 4
WP – Dumarce
LP – Everett
Washington leading hitters: Mizell 2-4 (HR, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Chrismon 2-3, RBI; Harris 1-4, RBI; Miller 1-3.
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 3-3 (2 HR, 2B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kugler 3-4 (HR, 3B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Phelps 2-4 (2B), RBI; Asby 1-4, run; Collins 1-2 (2B).
