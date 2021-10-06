Here we find ourselves in October along the Crystal Coast, the month with the largest drop in surf temperatures from near 80 degrees in late September almost down to 70 by month’s end.
So between the drop in water temperatures, diminishing daylight, the southerly track of the sun, monarchs migrating, sulfur butterflies in the air, ripening sea oats, dragon flies, and of course, the mullet blows, these are all signs of fall and invigorated fishing.
Yes … “Sign, sign everywhere a sign blocking out the scenery, breaking my mind, do this, don't do that, can't you read the sign.”
We and the fish read these signs, thanks to the “Five Man Electrical Band.” Water temperatures will continue to fall through January and not recover back to the 80s until around the Fourth of July.
I mentioned mullet blows, but not only are the mullet plentiful for the many predators, but we see large schools of silversides, anchovies and menhaden as well providing a smorgasbord of food options. Some of the first responders are the chompers, the mackerels, the long-lost blues (Where were they this summer?) and false albacores all feasting to pork up for the winter.
The false albacore and blues will stick around well into the fall, but the Spanish and king macks start moving out as the water temperatures drop into the 60s. They both tolerate temps down to 68 degrees or so, but if the bait is plentiful, the Spanish will stick it out to around 65 degrees exiting around Cape Lookout and to the warmer east side of Lookout Shoals. This year so far, the king bite has been great, and I’ve never seen the numbers of big and fat, girthy Spanish in the 4- to 8-pound range. Really girthy Spanish!
Although the old drum bite continues, it is winding down in the Neuse and New rivers, and the spent breeders are now returning to the ocean being targeted now along the surf zone around the inlets as they exit for the winter. Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands should be hot spots, as well as Topsail Island surf and piers for these fish. The top bait is cut mullet in the surf on required Owen Lupton type circle-hook rigs, often in the dead of night. We also see slot reds entering the fall surf after exiting shrimp and mullets.
Of course, fall fishing is traditionally highlighted by the speckled trout fishery in the surf. This has a long, rich tradition. In years past, some of the best fishing has been the weeks around Thanksgiving. More recently, this peak catching season seemed to be earlier and shorter in duration as the specks go south for the winter. We have had several good summers of trout fishing in our backwaters and no recent serious winter trout kills, so we should have an excellent fall run whenever it occurs.
In the good old days, some of the best hot spots were the areas just to the east of our ocean fishing piers. Those were the days that we had eight fishing piers, now being reduced to a mere two from storms and the proverbial wrecking ball. Those areas east of Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers remain good targets, and if you can remember where the old piers were, you can still fish their remnants. One spot with pier remnants and other hard structure is the Iron Steamer access in Pine Knoll Shores where bits and pieces of the scuttled blockade runner Pevensey still remain close to shore.
Flounder? The season is closed, and visions of sugar plums are all we have since we have no idea what 2022 will bring us in terms of regulations, and this is after an excellent brief two-week season.
Next week, I’ll write about bottom feeders, spots, sea mullet, pompano and puffers.
---------------------
While walking Bogue Inlet Pier daily to scoop up my daily buckets of water to measure the surf temperatures, this past week was highlighted by nice catches of pompano.
After a somewhat slow summer catches, the pompano bite has been excellent. Sand fleas, shrimp and pink Fishbites were all catching this excellent eating fish. I’ve seen catches into double digits of these silvery fish with striking yellow highlights. Also in the mix have been sea mullet and the possible beginnings of a hopefully good fall spot run. Interestingly, there also have been a few puffers starting to show up as well. The pier action is also reflected in the surf if you know where to go.
The surf action is finally showing signs of life, especially around the inlet areas of Bogue and Beaufort. There have been good runs of early morning Spanish, blues and some false albacore, with Fort Macon out-fishing The Point in Emerald.
By the way, over the weekend, the fat Alberts invaded the Morehead City Turning Basin. They were everywhere competing with the monster Spanish and blues for silversides and finger mullet. To my delight, slot reds are finally showing up around both areas on cut mullet bait and metal spoons, like the Kastmaster. I like the gold, three-quarter-ounce version. There are also mentions of black drum being landed from the surf and even an early scout speckled trout or two. I’m ready.
Inside fishing for reds and trout continues to be very good with reds on the marsh flats. Both fish are taking artificials, but live shrimp on a cork has been hard to beat, especially on the early falling tide.
Last week, I fished some of the Highway 24 creeks, finding no trout, so I tried some of the White Oak River creeks with some, but minimal, success. A fellow angler claimed he caught a 4.5-pound trout at one of these creeks last week. Not surprisingly, the New River is still home to some of the biggest trout. If you are bait fishing inside, black drum catches are still excellent with fish to 10 pounds out there, and while it lasts, the sheepshead action is really good as they work their way back out into the ocean. This is a good time of year to target the sheepshead from the fishing piers.
From the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament over the weekend, we know some of the top fish were caught at Big-10/Little-10, Northwest Places and the 14-Buoy out to the 90-Foot Drop. As you work your way out to the deeper water, there are nice wahoo also being caught. The ABKMT winner was landed from the boat Easy Out and weighed in at 47.54 pounds. By the way, the triggerfish action is really excellent right now, and there is no better tasting fish in my humble opinion.
---------------------
So how about fishing piers?
Oceanana Pier reports BIG Spanish again to 6 pounds, false albies, blues, red drum, a few spots, sea mullet and a brief (very brief) tarpon hookup.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a mixed bag of fish from Spanish and blues to sea mullet, a few specks and nice catches of fall pompano on shrimp, fleas and pink Fishbites. In a warmup for their annual fall king mackerel tourney, anglers landed five kings last week.
Seaview Pier reports six-kings last week, BIG Spanish, spots, pompano and blues.
Surf City Pier reports the spots are showing up nicely on bloodworms, sea mullet and a mix of bottom dwellers. There were also three kings caught last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reports good fishing with spots making a good showing, blues, Spanish, sea mullet and one king last week.
---------------------
FYI: The Bonner Bridge fishing pier and observation area opened up this past weekend.
This is the south remnant of the dismantled Bonner Bridge and spans 1,046 feet (https://www.nps.gov/caha/planyourvisit/bonner-bridge-pier.htm).
There is more bridge info with work on the Emerald Isle bridge continuing this week with lane closures likely at night. They will be working from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., so be warned. For information check out: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/.
