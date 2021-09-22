Believe it or not, we’re nearly halfway through the high school football season.
A number of teams in the state have five regular season games down and five regular season games to go.
West Carteret and Croatan have each played four games in five weeks, while East Carteret has managed to play just three.
The regular season ends in six weeks on Oct. 29.
As we approach this line of demarcation, let’s take a look at where we stand.
We’ll start with the county team with the best record.
West Carteret
The Patriots are 2-2 but could easily be 3-1 if a handful of plays went their way against East Bladen.
There were nine touchdowns scored in that contest.
West didn’t trail until the last one was put on the scoreboard.
The Eagles took their only lead of the game on a 16-play, 98-yard drive with just over four minutes left to escape with a 32-27 win after trailing by nine points midway through the third quarter.
That’s a respectable loss as East Bladen may be 1-3, but its three losses are to teams with a combined 9-1 record. Two of the Eagles’ defeats came against Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) and Whiteville (3-0), which are generally considered two of the top 10 teams in the 2A division.
West’s other loss is probably even more respectable as it came against Jacksonville (3-0), which looks like a state championship contender in 3A.
The Patriots beat a pair of 1-2 squads in Ayden-Grifton and East Carteret.
West has all five of its 3A Coastal Conference games remaining – it’s trying to find a final nonconference game this week – and looks primed to compete for the league title.
Games with White Oak (4-1) and Croatan will be huge. The former is at home, while the latter is on the road.
Croatan
I’ve covered the Cougars (1-3) three times, and I still don’t know what to make of them.
They’ve gone 0-3 in those contests, dropping them by a combined 116-27 and have lost by at least 20 points each time.
Those teams are a combined 10-3, however, and two of them – (3A) Havelock (2-1) and (1A) Northside-Pinetown (4-1) were the state runner-up in their respective divisions last year.
And at 4-1, East Duplin looks strong in 2A.
Croatan’s lone win came against West Craven, which is 0-3, but its other two losses were to undefeated New Bern (5-0) and Havelock.
The Cougars, like their 3A county counterparts, look like they can compete for the Coastal title with big games versus White Oak and West Carteret on the horizon.
If White Oak is the cream of the league’s crop, we’ll know it after it plays West and Croatan in consecutive weeks on Oct. 1 and 8.
It’s also hard to know what to make of White Oak as it has won four games over teams that are a combined 0-15.
Croatan and the Patriots are scheduled to play in the regular season finale on Oct. 29.
East Carteret
The Mariners (1-2) will likely look back at this season and wonder “what if.”
They were set to begin the season with a “Big 3” of Adam McIntosh, Jacob Nelson and Miguel Bassotto, and by the end of their second game, they were down to one of them.
McIntosh (ACL, MCL) and Nelson (shoulder) are out for the year.
Here’s another rough “what if” for East.
Had those three remained in the lineup and the team stayed in the 1A division as it would have in any other normal realignment year – a special formula bumped up an East program to 2A despite an enrollment of 534 – the Mariners may have been a 1A regional final quality team.
This is the third “what if” strike in the past 18 months for a Beaufort athletic program that had its 2020 spring season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic with the girls track and field team and baseball team appearing primed for state championship runs.
East is going to be a decided underdog in four of its final five games versus a tough schedule that includes Croatan and conference foes Northside-Pinetown, Pamlico (1-3) and Southside (3-0). Pay no attention to Pamlico’s record as the Hurricanes have lost their games to teams that are a combined 11-1.
