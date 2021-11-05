SEVEN SPRINGS — The East Carteret boys soccer team’s season came to an unceremonious end Thursday night with a 10-1 loss at Spring Creek in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Mariners ended with a 3-9-1 mark.
Their inclusion in the postseason was a bit of an eye-opener after they earned two wins in the regular season versus a winless Lejeune (0-9).
No. 10 seed East then surprised many with a 3-2 victory over No. 23 seed Farmville Central (7-8-1) in the first round of the playoffs.
No. 7 seed Spring Creek (16-2-1) won its 14th straight game with the lopsided victory over the Mariners. The Gators won the Neuse 6 Conference this season with a 10-0 record.
They move onto the third round where they’ll travel to No. 2 seed Greene Central (22-1). The Rams won the Eastern Plains Conference at 12-0.
