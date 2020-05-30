Maybe it’s the promise of what could have been, or the associations we make with the gut-wrenching emotions that accompany them. I’ve only ever covered one state championship event, and it was a loss. But it was still the most memorable game I’ve ever covered at this job.
The last of a long line of memorable games over the last 6½ years, the East Carteret girls soccer team’s shootout loss to Community School of Davidson in the 2014 state championship match was an incredible one.
I was only seven months into the job, and even now, nothing has matched the excitement I felt driving up to the N.C. State University facility where it was held. I scored an unbelievable parking spot and was settled in nicely and early, feeling spry with my 200mm Nikon lens next to the 2-foot long 800mm cameras used by the photographers from the big media outlets, a little fish in a big pond.
East fans showed up in droves, including the boys basketball team which was still feeling a little salty after losing its state championship contest with Winston-Salem Prep three months prior.
The matchup between the two schools was not an East-friendly one. The Spartans were 30-1 and ranked by MaxPreps.com that year as No. 9 in the state across all classifications and No. 26 in the nation. The Mariners were 12-5 and ranked No. 68 in the state.
Then, East’s Lindsey Thayer booted a goal to put her team up 1-0 in the third minute of the match, and suddenly everything was different. I still get chills thinking about the East fan section chanting the popular “I believe” cheer as the Mariners held on to the one-goal lead through halftime.
Nothing good lasts forever, though, and Spartan freshman Lissi Gordon dashed hopes of a walkaway shutout with a goal in the 54th minute. The 1-1 tie held through the end of regulation time and overtime, prompting an unbelievably pressure-packed shootout to determine the state champion. Head coach Antonio Diaz even let the girls pick among themselves who would take the shots.
The Mariners lost 4-1 in penalty kicks, but that’s not what I remember most about the end of that match. It was watching the East girls bolt toward freshman keeper Kasey Waller to comfort her and each other for the loss. It was a tough assignment for Waller who didn’t pursue playing soccer the following year.
After the match, the girls took center stage admirably to receive their second-place trophy, trying to smile through tear-stained faces as Diaz stood grimly behind them.
They were the intrepid public-school kids from Beaufort, and they came a few penalty kicks away from toppling a metropolitan charter school. It was a brutal experience but a beautiful one, and a memory I hope to keep forever.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
