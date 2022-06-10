BEAUFORT — This year The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary awarded 26 college scholarships to our high school seniors with each scholarship valued at $1,000.
The rotary’s 20th annual tournament was held at Beaufort Club golf course and to date has raised and awarded $307,000.
This year’s tournament was a huge success said tournament chair Tom Steepy.
“We are pleased to continue to recognize and reward our high school seniors,” he noted. “Club members congratulate the students selected and wish them well in their college careers while helping them in their educational development.”
He is a list of those county graduates awarded scholarships:
WEST CARTERET
• Elizabeth Parker will attend UNC Chapel Hill and study biology.
• Sarah Edwards will attend UNC Chapel Hill and study education.
• Anna Higgs will major in chemistry at UNC Chapel Hill.
• Alyssa Cooley will enter a nursing program at UNC Wilmington.
• Alfred Morris will study coastal management at N.C. State.
• Katelyn Starling will also attend N.C. State and major in business.
• Thomas Radford will attend Elon, majoring in psychology.
• Hannah Bomar will study music at Meredith College.
• Tyler DeLuzio will pursue a degree in business/finance at Lenoir Community College.
CROATAN
• Lana Philips will attend Northeastern University and pursue a degree in environment sciences.
• Kaili Andre will attend ECU and pursue a degree in Biology.
MaST EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL
• La’tecyia Johnson will attend UNC Wilmington and study criminology.
• Jenna Rutledge will enter Methodist University and pursue studies in PGA management.
EAST CARTERET
• Grace Fulcher will attend Carteret Community College and East Carolina University, pursuing a degree in elementary education.
• Callie Bernauer will attend Meredith College in the history program.
• Callie’s twin, Korey Bernauer Jr., will enter the sports management program at N.C. State.
• Matthew Koegler will pursue a degree in neuroscience at Carteret Community College.
• Kelly Huang will enter the nursing program at UNC Wilmington.
• Ashlyn Guthrie will attend Western Carolina University and pursue a degree in criminal justice.
• Jacob Gillikin will attend N.C. State and enter the electrical engineering program.
• Ariana Hunt will enter Appalachian State in the nursing program.
• Charlotte Bickley will attend East Carolina University and pursue a degree in chemistry.
• Christa Golden will enter the nursing program at Pitt and East Carolina University.
• James Lawrence will pursue a degree in nautical science at Northeast Maritime Institute.
• Logan Philcher will attend UNC Chapel Hill and pursue a degree in biostatistics.
