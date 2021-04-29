OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team opened the season with an incredible 32-0 victory over Lejeune at home.
The Cougars (1-0) scored 11 runs in the first inning, 13 in the second and 8 in the fourth to end the game after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Croatan outhit the Devil Pups (0-1) 25-0 and committed two errors to the visitors’ six.
Two Cougars finished with four hits, but there’s no question Matthew McCray had the best night. The junior hit 4-for-5 with a dinger, a triple and a double, 5 RBIs and four runs.
Owen Bellamy hit 4-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run. Ryan Bellamy went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and as many runs. Austin Odom hit 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Jair Marquez-Munoz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs.
Jack Riley, Jamie Register, Calvin Huffman, Connor McLeod, Carter Whalen, Liam McFadden, Sam Hoy, Bryce Cohen, Matt Lasater and Sam Hamlin each had one hit. Lasater scored four runs, Cohen, McFadden and Whalen scored two apiece.
Lasater and Hamlin stole two bases apiece, while McFadden and Cohen stole one each.
Odom and McFadden pitched two innings apiece, while McCray pitched one. McFadden struck out seven and walked two, Odom struck out five and walked none. and McCray struck out three and walked three.
Croatan will host Southwest Onslow on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.