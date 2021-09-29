Croatan alum Graham Guthrie, right, now a U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate, is honored at the Carolina Panthers game Sept. 19. He is shown here with another Coast Guardsman from his cutter, Seaman Jerry Anson. Guthrie was a standout player for the boys soccer team at Croatan. He scored more goals than anyone else during a four-year varsity run when he totaled 40 goals and 20 assists. (Contributed photo)