CHARLOTTE — Croatan alum Graham Guthrie was honored for his military service at the Carolina Panthers game last Sunday.
The 2019 grad is a Boatswain’s Mate Third Class in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at Oak Island. He got a rare opportunity Sept. 19 when he was invited to sit in the “row of honor” for the Panthers home game against the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina wound up winning 26-7 in what was Guthrie’s first-ever NFL game.
“It was a good game, a cool environment,” he said. “It was my first NFL game ever. It was really loud. I’m a big Steelers fan because my mom is from Pittsburgh, but I’ll root for the Panthers if they’re not playing the Steelers.”
Guthrie attended the game with another Coast Guardsman from his cutter, Seaman Jerry Anson. He has been active duty since August 2019 after he graduated from Croatan. A childhood spent near the ocean led Guthrie to explore the military branch as a career option.
“I grew up on the water, and I used to see them out on the boat all the time,” he said. “I always thought that would be a pretty cool job, and then after Hurricane Florence, we rented a house right next to the station, and I went on a tour and everything. I knew it was something I definitely wanted to do.”
He added, “I feel a lot of achievement in the work that I do. Right now, I’m on a buoy tender. So, we fix the aides in the water, or if a channel moves, we adjust the buoys and make sure boats have safe passage.”
Guthrie was a standout for the boys soccer in his time at Croatan. No one scored more goals than him during a rare four-year varsity run. He had 11 goals and 4 assists as a senior, 15 and 5 as a junior, 7 and 7 as a sophomore and 7 and 4 as a freshman.
The Cougars finished 14-10 overall and 12-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference during his last season. He was one of the many cheering on the Cougars toward their 2A state championship in the spring.
“I think about the team all the time,” Guthrie said. “I miss playing with all my buddies and being a part of the team. I saw the state championship, and I was able to congratulate my old teammates and coach (Paul) Slater.”
Guthrie has also been busy on the entrepreneurial front since graduating. While he was stationed at Portsmouth, Va., he got the idea of making homemade T-shirts.
“We were on a patrol near South American,” he said, “and I thought it would be a good idea to put old pictures of my family on the back of T-shirts, see if I could do something with it.”
The idea took off and has blossomed into a business called the Cedar Point Clothing Company. With help from his mom, Guthrie utilizes Southern Angel Tees out of Richlands to create Cedar Point-centric apparel and merchandise.
