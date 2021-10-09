MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock board of directors announced Madison Struyk as its new Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Executive Director on Friday.
Struyk takes over for 24-year Director Crystal Hesmer.
“We are so excited to have Madison stepping into the executive director role,” Big Rock President Joy Bell said. “She has some big shoes to fill, replacing our beloved Crystal, but we are confident that she is up to the challenge and will do a fantastic job.”
A Morehead City native, Struyk worked for the tournament during her summers while attending N.C. State University where she studied sport management. Upon graduation in 2015, she interned for Big Rock and later accepted a full-time role as retail assistant and social media coordinator. She successfully grew the tournament’s seasonal retail store to a year-round online operation.
In 2017, Struyk was promoted to the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament director. Her passion and dedication landed her the assistant Big Rock tournament director position in 2019 where she learned alongside Hesmer.
“I recognized Madison as a leader the first summer she worked for Big Rock,” Hesmer noted. “I am more than pleased to pass the baton to this talented, hard-working young woman, and I sincerely know she will excel in her new role.”
In the press release sent to the News-Times on Friday, the board of directors wished to thank Hesmer for her 24 years in her role with the organization.
It read, “During her tenure, she made contributions that will continue to shape the tournament’s future. We are pleased this is not farewell. Crystal will be taking a different role in the organization with details to follow in early 2022.”
Another Big Rock staple, Randy Ramsey of Jarrett Bay Boatworks, major sponsor for the tournament, added praise for the Struyk hire.
“I am excited to see Madison become director of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament,” Ramsey said. “Since she originally joined the team, I have seen her grow into a confident leader who works well with participants, sponsors and staff. I look forward to seeing all she will accomplish in her new role.”
Current Big Rock Kids Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe will fill Madison’s prior position as KWLA Tournament director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.