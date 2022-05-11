SWANSBORO — The West Carteret softball team lost a state playoff play-in game to Richlands 5-3 on Friday.
The two teams met at neutral site Swansboro in their third meeting this season. They split in the regular season and tied for the 3A Coastal Conference championship with 8-2 records.
The play-in game was needed to determine state playoff seeding. The Wildcats (15-7 overall) were seeded No. 6 in the tournament with the win, while West (15-8) was seeded No. 15.
Most of the runs in the third game came at the start, with Richlands going into the second inning leading 3-2. The Patriots didn’t score again until a single run in the seventh.
Hydee Kugler went 2-for-3 at the plate for West, driving in two runs and scoring one herself. Anna Keith Sullivan, Hannah Moseley and Makenzie Asby had a hit apiece.
Richlands’ leading hitter was Erin Thibault, who went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs.
In the pitching circle, the Wildcats’ Makenzie Goin earned the win with a 1.00 ERA over seven innings. She struck out 13 batters and only walked one.
Kiersten Margoupis pitched all seven innings for West. She walked one batter and gave up 10 hits and five earned runs.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.....200 000 1 - 3 4 2
Richlands........310 000 1 - 5 5 2
WP – Goin
LP – Margoupis
West Carteret leading hitters: Kugler 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Asby 1-1; Moseley 1-4, run; Sullivan 1-2.
Richlands leading hitters: Thibault 3-3 (2B), 2 runs; Powell 2-4, run; Williams 2-3, RBI; Stapleton 1-4, RBI, run; Dennis 1-4, RBI, run; Allen 1-3; Baker 1-4, RBI.
