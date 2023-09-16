In professional sports, the line between what’s real and what’s not is getting blurrier.
It was announced Tuesday that the Oct. 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be streamed on both ESPN+ and Disney+, with the Disney version being fully animated in the style of the Toy Story film franchise.
When my wife sent me the link to the article about this game, I responded with an “lol.” I thought it was a joke.
But no, this is really happening. Everything that takes place on the field at Wembley Stadium in London during that game will stream in animated form with just a slight delay.
This isn’t a new concept, either. In March, Disney+ streamed a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals in the animation style of Disney’s comedy series “Big City Greens.”
In 2020, CBS partnered with Nickelodeon to provide a kid-centric overlay for an NFC wild-card game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, featuring the network’s trademark green slime and appearances from characters of the animated show, Spongebob Squarepants.
The same treatment will be given to Super Bowl 58 at the end of this season, marking the first time the championship game has had an alternate telecast.
I’ll admit, I’m torn. Part of me is excited about watching the “Toy Story” game. Seeing a live sports broadcast telecast as a cartoon I grew up on sounds like the perfect marriage between sports and pop culture.
The other half of me is horrified at the idea of a sport which often results in devastating physical injuries being depicted in kid-friendly cartoon form, where consequences from pain, strain and hits to the brain become nonexistent.
It’s like a video game, but with a game like Madden, there’s an innate understanding that the characters on the screen are not real. They’re digital depictions of code and input from the buttons you press on your controller. On Oct. 1, the figures on the TV screen will be very real, even if they don’t look it.
Players might linger on the ground too long after a hard hit to the helmet or leave the field altogether with injury, but you can bet you won’t see any of it. Nor will any of the young fans watching the sport for the first time and wondering if they, too, should play the game.
The question is how far can this go? The use of overlays could just be beginning. What starts as a simple cartoon overlay aided by AI (artificial intelligence) technology could one day turn into an over-dramatized version of football as we know it, where players jump higher, run faster, hit harder, all without the need to see the players in the game as real flesh-and-blood people facing real flesh-and-blood ramifications.
You have to ask yourself, too, how long will we even need to have the athletes playing on the field? What if they could play in a simulated environment overlayed with a realistic filter to make it look like what we have now without the threat of losing irreplaceable, highly-marketable stars to injury?
Hey, whatever helps rake in more dollars, am I right?
It's easy to dismiss those ideas as absurdly futuristic, but the role of technology in pro sports today would have been considered absurd 15 years ago.
Even now, as I type this column, I’m watching the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football. The streaming network is advertising its “Prime Vision,” which uses real time graphic overlays during the game to give viewers an “insightful view into the game.”
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has already run an ad three times touting its role in transforming the game through optimum scheduling, “analyzing millions of simulations using AI to predict and prevent injury” and using machine learning to give fans deeper insight into plays on the field.
It started with a yellow line on the screen to show us where the first-down marker was, and now we’re streaming four games at a time on a single screen, leaning on player performance metrics to predict production and using simulation AI to realistically place ourselves in the shoes of professional athletes from the comfort of our coach with buffalo dip and chips in hand.
At what point does the digitization of sports dilute the product?
The real kicker here is the intellectual property Disney+ chose as the lens through which the Oct. 1 game will be viewed, a movie that pits the old-fashioned, analog toy Woody against the tech-forward action figure of Buzz Lightyear.
In the original 1995 film, Woody tells Buzz in a moment of frustration, “You are a toy! You aren’t the real Buzz Lightyear, you’re an action figure! You are a child’s plaything!”
The film raises questions about what constitutes reality and how our perceptions shape our understanding of it. Buzz’s initial belief in his own identity as a space ranger serves as a commentary on the subjective nature of reality and how it can be constructed or deconstructed based on our beliefs and experiences.
The game on Oct. 1 presents a fascinating collision of worlds, blending the concrete reality of professional sports with the imaginative, animated universe of a beloved children’s film.
It’s a blunt commentary on the malleability of reality, the nature of identity and the blurring of a line in sports that is all but disappearing.
