BEAUFORT — Ashlyn Guthrie recently added another accolade to her résumé.
The East Carteret junior was named N.C. Softball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year-East.
Guthrie was phenomenal at the plate.
According to MaxPreps, she was first in 1A in doubles (12), tied for fourth in hits (32), tied for fifth in triples (four) and tied for seventh in RBIs (27).
The first baseman was also 14th in both average (.615) and slugging (.1.058), tied for 16th in on-base percentage (.661) and tied for 20th in runs (23).
She was previously named NCSCA District 2 1A Player of the Year.
District 2 includes the following counties: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Samson and Wayne.
Teammates Stella Bradford and Anna Gillikin were named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team after earning All-District 2 distinction.
Bradford was also a standout slugger for the Mariners.
In the 1A division, she tied for 10th in doubles (eight), tied for 20th in home runs (three), tied for 33rd in slugging (.950), tied for 35th in average (.525), 36th in on-base percentage (.611) and tied for 40th in hits (21).
Gillikin shined on the mound for East.
She stood fifth in 1A in strikeouts (115), eighth in innings pitched (74), 11th in wins (nine) and 25th in ERA (3.22).
The Mariners went 11-4 overall and 11-3 in league play to finish as runner-up to Pender (14-0, 16-1) in the eight-team 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
