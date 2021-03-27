There were some upset Croatan boys soccer parents on Thursday morning and understandably so.
State championships are rare, so when they happen, schools want to be able to show up and support their student-athletes.
Parents of the Croatan boys soccer team, which took on Hibriten Friday night in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state championship game, found out quickly that the prep sports organization would only be issuing 75 tickets per school.
That number would only be enough to cover two parents per player plus a handful more, which would cover administration and school personnel in attendance.
Adam Matas, father of junior A.J. Matas, led the charge Thursday to find out why the NCHSAA was issuing such a small number of ticket spots for a game that was slated to be held at WakeMed Soccer Complex, a stadium with a 10,000-seat capacity.
However, after an inquiry, Matas was informed the game was not going to be held at the 10,000-seat stadium, but instead at a nearby 500-seat field that would only allow 250 total fans per Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The WakeMed Soccer Complex was not available per restrictions set forth by the town of Cary and not the NCHSAA.
A max capacity of 250 certainly explained the allocation of 75 tickets per team – although it’s not entirely clear why first-come, first-serve general admission tickets were needed at all for an event under these circumstances – but it didn’t make the reality of the situation sting any less for those parents.
This wildly odd COVID-19 has resulted in some unexpected success by this county’s sports teams, but with it has come the disappointment of many COVID-19 related restrictions.
The fall’s volleyball teams made deep runs in the state playoffs and were only allowed 25 fans in the bleachers. The basketball teams in the winter were only allowed 25 fans until the day before the West Carteret boys team played in the eastern regional semi-final, and even then, a large chunk of the 250 fans permitted were from Northern Guilford.
All of these disappointments hearken back to last March when the NCHSAA was rightfully forced to forego the basketball state championship games when the pandemic hit. Those games were never made up, as players graduated and teams dissembled without ever getting a chance to prove they were the best that season.
This is the only school year where such restrictions are expected – I wouldn’t be shocked to see the masks and social distancing mandates removed come August – but it’s also the only year where we’ve had this kind of abundant team sport success.
In reality, there could be more deep runs like this. Croatan girls soccer, West softball, Croatan and West wrestling and all three baseball teams are projected to have impressive seasons. Even Croatan football could wind up making a run. With a year like this, who knows what could happen?
All of the success in the county this year is fun to watch and write about, but it doesn’t make the sting of the disappointing reality we still contend with any easier to stomach.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
