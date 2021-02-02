MOREHEAD CITY — Some high school teams have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic more than others, and West Carteret lacrosse has been one of them.
After years of struggles, the Patriots were looking to break out last season with a 2-0 record before the season was canceled in mid-March. Any momentum that could have been built from that potential historic season is gone.
“Last year was our year,” West coach Zachery Almand. “And then we got hit hard by the pandemic.”
The Patriots began this season with a 19-1 loss to New Bern.
“I was hoping to play a team that wasn’t as good as New Bern in the opener,” Almand said. “I was hoping to play someone not that technically strong, but you don’t always get what you want. Our lack of experience was completely exposed in that game.”
Despite the rough start and a struggle to keep building the program during the pandemic, Almand, like most coaches, is happy to just be on the field.
“At the end of the day, I tell the kids to be grateful we have a season,” he said. “All these rules, regulations, hoops to jump through, just go with it. Because it was just as easy for those in power to say we would have no season at all.”
Almand was the program’s fourth coach in five seasons when he took the job in 2019.
West had struggled in its first four years, going winless in its first three campaigns with a combined 0-42 record. The Patriots snapped that losing streak three years ago in the first game of the season and ended up 3-13.
They went 1-9 in 2019 with the lone win coming in a 17-3 victory over Swansboro. Last year’s squad opened the year with an 8-7 win over Swansboro and then a 14-4 victory over Northside-Jacksonville.
West lost six seniors from that team, including four-year players Zander Pool and Brandon Nguyen.
“We had two senior attackmen who were out there having fun and putting up points,” Almand said. “We were clicking really well. We had all the right pieces in the important spots. This year is definitely a step back. It will be a learning year.”
In addition to losing a talented and experienced senior class, the pandemic-amended schedule has caused other issues. Lacrosse season was pushed up two months from its usual spring start.
“We got a late start with offseason workouts, because I wasn’t sure when the season was starting,” Almand said. “There was just a little bit of miscommunication on that.”
Lacrosse is also being held at the same time as basketball and soccer, and football practice will begin next Monday.
“There were three on the basketball team who wanted to come out,” Almand said. “Two on the soccer team wanted to come out. So, we’re losing out on five players from those two sports. They just crammed all the sports in here at once.”
Four players will double dip during football season, including Ethan Chambers, Kobi Owen, Travis Barbour and first-year lacrosse player Israel Long.
“Israel has picked it up really well,” Almand said. “In the first game, he was lacking stamina, but he had three really good shots. He just needs more reps.”
Sam Suggs is another first-year player who has showed promise.
“In just a week and a half, he was catching on really fast,” Almand said. “He was using his off hand, showed some good defense. He was thrown in the deep end, and it’s a steep learning curve for these first-year guys, but he’s shown something to build on. He just needs to stick with it.”
