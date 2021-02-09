OCEAN — Croatan placed a swim team in the top three at the 1A/2A east regional meet for the sixth straight season Saturday with both teams earning the distinction.
The boys took home runner-up honors in their 17-team meet while the girls finished third among 18 teams. The boys, with 101 points, trailed Carrboro with 142. The girls produced 53 points to fall behind Carrboro with 155 and Voyager Academy 74.
“It went great,” Croatan coach Michaela Worsinger said. “They worked hard going into regionals, so I was expecting (time) drops, but some of them were bigger than expected.”
The boys captured three victories with Will Barker involved in each of them. He won the 100-yard backstroke by one hundredth of a second in 48.66 seconds. He also took the 100 freestyle in 45.54.
Barker also joined Matthew McCray, Nathan Michalowicz and Harrison Milano in the 200 freestyle relay to win in 1:30.
McCray added a triumph in the 50 freestyle in 22.20 and claimed the runner-up spot in the 100 butterfly in 53.41.
“Will and Matthew had some great swims,” Worsinger said. “Will’s race in the backstroke was as close as it can get.”
Barker and McCray joined Patrick Reindl and Michalowicz to earn a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.
Rylan Feimster, Luke Kahrimanovic, Milano and Reindl ended up third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.
“The boys relays did phenomenal,” Worsinger said. “All three are going to states.”
Reindl took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:22.
“Patrick dropped 21 seconds from his 500, which was phenomenal,” Worsinger said. “He just swam as hard as he could for the entire race.”
Aiden Pesko garnered two sixth-place finishes, timing in at 5:41 in the 500 freestyle and clocking in at 2:06 in the 200 freestyle.
Milano placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11, and Michalowicz took sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.
Feimster finished eighth in the 50 freestyle in 24.00, and Kahrimanovic was eighth in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.
Teal Edholm had a standout performance in the girls meet with two runner-up spots. She touched the wall in 1:01 in the 100 backstroke and stopped the watch in 2:22 in the 200 medley.
She joined Madison Herring, Avah Beikirch, and Grace Meyer to place third in the 200 medley relay in 2:10. The same quartet took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52. Edholm also joined Mackenzie Sampson, Maeve Burns and Herring to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.
Meyer claimed seventh in 27.48 in the 50 freestyle, and Sampson ended up seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.
Sampson finished eighth in the 200 medley in 2:48, and Beikirch took eighth in the 200 freestyle in 2:22.
“It was crazy with the COVID guidelines,” Worsinger said. “We had seven swimmers that normally would have gone to the regional but weren’t able to go because numbers were limited. However, the fact we are going to make it through the season with limited hiccups is amazing.”
