CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the postseason soccer brackets Friday afternoon, revealing all three county teams were in the playoffs.
Defending 2A state champion Croatan (15-2-1), now in 3A after realignment, received the No. 2 seed in the east bracket and will host No. 31 seed South Brunswick (7-11-1) on Monday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Croatan won the Coastal Conference with a 10-0 mark, outscoring opponents 41-1. The Cougars have won 12 straight games and are unbeaten in 15 straight games.
South Brunswick went 4-10 in the 3A/4A Mideastern Conference to finish sixth out of eight teams. The Cougars are 2-5 in their last seven games.
The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of No. 15 seed C.B. Aycock (14-4-2) and No. 18 seed Currituck County (7-7-1).
West Carteret (10-7-1) also received a spot in the 3A bracket, getting the No. 23 seed. The Patriots will travel Monday to take on No. 10 seed West Johnston (14-4-2).
West Carteret finished third in the Coastal Conference with a 5-5 record, while the Wildcats, who have won six consecutive games and nine of their last 10, took third in the Quad County Conference at 11-3.
The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Carrboro (13-4-2) and No. 26 seed Richlands (10-10-1).
East Carteret also received a spot in the playoffs despite putting up a 2-8-1 record.
The Mariners got the top seed from the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference as the lone 2A member of the league. They went 2-2 in the CPC, trailing Southside at 4-0 and ahead of Lejeune at 0-4. Their only two wins this season came against Lejeune (0-8).
No. 10 seed East will host No. 23 seed Farmville Central (7-7-1) at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Jaguars finished 5-6-1 in the Eastern Plains Conference to place fourth in the seven-team league.
The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Spring Creek (14-2-1) and No. 26 seed Bunn (9-7-1).
