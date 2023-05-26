MANTEO — The East Carteret girls soccer team ran into a buzzsaw Monday night in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
The No. 6 seed Mariners gave up seven goals in the first half and four in the second half and fell 11-2.
They saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end and finished the season 15-6-2. All 12 of those wins during the run had come by at least five goals, and nine were decided by at least eight.
East has been one of the most successful programs in the county when it comes to postseason play, getting to at least the third round for nine consecutive seasons.
The No. 3 seed Redskins improved to 22-0-2 and took their 16th win by at least seven goals. They went on to take a 1-0 victory over No. 2 seed Raleigh Charter (14-5) in the fourth round to advance to the regional final where they will play No. 1 seed Clinton (23-0-2) on Monday.
Sophomores Kenzie Flynn (40 goals, 19 assists), Jordan Cobb (30 goals, 10 assists) and Kiley Eckard (28 goals, 13 assists) have led the way for Manteo this season, and the third-round tilt was no different.
Flynn scored four goals and posted an assist, Eckard had two goals and two assists, and Cobb put up two goals and an assist.
Junior CC Lowe added three goals and an assist.
The Redskins were efficient, scoring 11 goals on 22 shots on goal.
East scored twice on eight shots on goal with Kenliana Dixon and Tiana Staryeu finding the back of the net. Staryeu also had an assist.
The Mariners were eighth in the MaxPreps 2A east rankings while Manteo was second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.