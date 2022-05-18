MURRIETA, Calif. — Cooper Webb will sit out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
The county native confirmed the rumors recently on social media.
“This year has been challenging in many ways,” Webb wrote. “It’s been an uphill battle most of the season, and I straight up got my (butt) kicked. There has been a lot of talk about my summer plans, and I wanted to be open with you guys. I’ve been a bit banged up most of the season and felt like we were finally starting to get closer to where we belong until the practice crash prior to St. Louis. I’m still battling some side effects, and they’re showing on the bike.”
Webb had a rough Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.
A practice crash caused the KTM Factory Racing rider to miss the race at St. Louis with a head injury.
The two-time 450SX champion also crashed in the 10th round at Detroit, resulting in a 20th-place finish. Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand in that dustup.
“At the time, we made the decision to finish SX the best we could,” Webb wrote. “Together Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and I have decided to sit out MX and let my body and head heal properly. I hate losing, but every champion has his moments and seasons of adversity. I’m going to get healthy and back to work with Aldon (Baker) and the Red Bull KTM team so we can come back swinging in ’23.”
Webb is a free agent for 2023 but revealed on DMXC radio that he plans on staying with KTM for both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2023. Webb joined the team in 2019, and if he returns in 2023, it would mark his fifth consecutive year with the team.
“I’m a free agent as of now, but we are working everything out, and I’ll be with Red Bull KTM next year,” he said.
