MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan and West Carteret played basketball in Morehead City on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The two junior varsity and two varsity contests were moved up a night for one reason: lack of officials.
There were too many games scheduled the following night and not enough referees in the region to call them.
“When we started back in November, we knew then it was going to be like this,” Roy Turner said. “I can see the end of the tunnel. I’m concerned the light I’m seeing might be a train.”
Turner has a unique perspective on the current referee shortage.
He was a high school athlete, a high school coach and athletic director at Southeast Guilford, Dudley, Ashley and Hoggard, a referee, and a referee regional supervisor.
He has been the Eastern Basketball Officials Association Regional Supervisor for the past seven years. The region covers 62 schools from Goldsboro to Morehead City to the southern North Carolina border.
Turner said at its peak, the region had 170 referees. Those numbers fell to the 90s during the coronavirus pandemic but are now in the 120s.
“I think 150 would be a good number for us,” he said. “We lost about 33 percent across the state during the pandemic, but with 14-game schedules, it didn’t hurt us that bad. Not everyone came back, though. We started this season at 123, so only about 50 percent of the people who left came back.”
A recent survey of state high school associations by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) indicates that approximately 50,000 individuals have discontinued their service as high school officials since the 2018-19 season – the last full school year unaffected by the pandemic.
More than 70% of officials have also quit within their first three years.
If this trend continues, Turner said there is only one alternative.
“It is important for us to get our numbers up, because the only other option is to reduce the number of opportunities for kids, and I can tell you there is not a coach, AD or official who wants that to happen,” he said. “We don’t want to reduce the number of contests. Kids are making great memories and learning life lessons in these games.”
Stephen Clayton is among officials in the Eastern Basketball Officials Association.
He also shares Turner’s job as a regional supervisor. Clayton is in his first year assigning referees for Carteret County Parks and Recreation, Carteret County middle schools, Morehead City Parks and Recreation, Havelock, Jones Senior and West Craven middle schools, and Annunciation Catholic School.
He was one of three officials suddenly calling games on a Thursday night instead of a Friday for the Croatan and West Carteret contests.
“I was not even planning on calling basketball at all this year,” he said. “I told Roy, if something came up, if he got in a bind, to call me up. I figured I might get a call around Christmas. The phone call came the week after Thanksgiving. He told me he needed some help. I told him I would give him Tuesdays and Fridays. I would have been fine with just JV games, but I was working crew chief on varsity games.”
Turner and Clayton pointed to four areas leading to the referee shortage: lack of sportsmanship, schedules, money and age. Both said it will likely take 3-5 years to solve the problem.
At 36 years old, Clayton is a rarity in the business.
In the most recent National Association of Sports Officials survey of 17,487 officials, the average age was determined to be 53. There were more officials over the age of 60 than under the age of 30.
“I’m the youngest on my crew by 10 to 15 years most nights,” Clayton said. “In basketball, once they hit 60, 65, their knees aren’t what they used to be. Then you have guys like me in their 30s who have families. We have to spend time with them at some point. My wife isn’t a single mom. She has a husband, and my kids have a dad.”
Clayton has a 5-month-old and a 4-year-old at home.
He started out calling football, basketball, baseball and softball, and dropped baseball and softball about 10 years ago. He’s since picked up lacrosse, but plans on dropping basketball at some point over the next five years to spend more time with his family.
His calendar is already extra full from Labor Day to November as he also referees college football games in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and USA South Athletic Conference.
Turner, 65, was a referee for 31 years but gave it up after 13 knee surgeries. He said he has 15 referees in the region who called 60-65 games this year, amounting to two full seasons.
“We have a guy refereeing after a double lung transplant, we have a guy who is 78 who still referees, and a whole bunch of 60-to-65-year-olds,” he said. “In North Carolina, the average football official is 57, the average basketball official is 54. For every 22- or 24-year-old we bring in, there is a 75-year-old still working. And we have more people going out than coming in.”
Both men said basketball in the region is probably suffering from the shortage more than any other sport due to its unique nature. No other sport plays two different levels (JV and varsity) by two different genders in one day.
“And the spectators are so close to the playing facility,” Turner said.” That creates some of the problems. In baseball, fans are 60 feet away. In football, they’re 30 yards away. The comments may be the same, but distance plays a part. In basketball, they can literally touch you.”
Clayton got his start in the avocation in 2005 at UNC Charlotte refereeing intramural games. The next year, he started working at the high school level as a clock operator for football games. At the time, there was no official shortage, meaning he had time to mature in the profession.
“When I was in Charlotte, I didn’t sniff a varsity field for three years, because we had the numbers,” he said. “Now, you have to put guys out there on a Friday night in their first or second year. When you have more officials, the supervisor might not have to use you. When you have less officials, you’re using all the officials, even if they’re not ready.”
He thinks the lack of a college campus in the area hurts the recruiting of younger people but still points to the younger generation as the savior of the current shortage.
“I want to say, if you include scorekeepers as well, I have about 30 on my roster for rec and middle schools,” he said. “And I can count on one hand those who are under 35. Most are over the age of 50.”
Former West Carteret basketball standout James Kenon has spent Saturdays refereeing youth basketball games, and girls from Croatan, New Bern and J.H. Rose lacrosse often ref rec games on Saturdays.
“Part of it is, we have to get the current players, or those who just graduated, out there to work with these youth leagues,” Clayton said. “A kid playing ball at Smyrna might see the kid they look up to at East Carteret who they just watched play on Friday night and see them working their game. It puts a positive light on the profession and those who are doing it.”
Familiar younger faces may also cut down on the hostility often shown by increasingly unruly fans.
“If an East Carteret kid is refereeing a game in Beaufort or Smyrna, he or she is going to be known by the fans, and those fans will be less likely to yell at them rather than some adult they don’t know from Havelock or New Bern,” Clayton said.
Lack of sportsmanship is often cited as a reason for the referee shortage.
In the National Association of Sports Officials survey, 57.02% said sportsmanship is getting worse. Parents, at 39.54%, and coaches, at 29.57%, were the main causes of most sportsmanship problems.
Approximately 46% of officials said they had felt unsafe or feared for their safety because of administrator, coach, player or spectator behavior.
“Where in any other place would we allow an adult to stand up and scream at the top of their lungs at another adult and not have someone say something to them,” Turner said. “It doesn’t happen in any place of business. It’s almost as if this is acceptable in our culture because you pay $6 to attend the game. We have to address the conduct of adults in the gym. We’re tolerating things we shouldn’t. If we’re permitting it, we’re promoting it.”
Turner said fans are quick to criticize officials for missed calls, but he hosts a call on Sunday nights where the refs break down game film, and they’re routinely graded at 80-85%.
“We want to be 100 percent, but at the high school level where people who don’t do this full-time – we’re talking insurance salesman here – it’s pretty dang good for part-time people,” he said. “We can do a better job, but you’re talking about people who are often coming straight from work and adjusting their schedule to get there on time.”
According to the National Association of Sports Officials survey, nearly 70% of officials work full-time.
Clayton is able to adjust his schedule as he owns his own business, Coastal Concierge Service, in New Bern. Many others struggle to call junior varsity games that often start at 4 p.m.
Improved pay could help recruit and retain more officials. On a doubleheader basketball night, they make $70 for one game and $105 for two.
“And so, tell me, which one is the $35 game,” Turner said. “It doesn’t have to be two full game fees, but maybe $75 for one and $60 for the second one, make it $135.”
Nearly 64% of those in the National Association of Sports Officials survey responded that they were underpaid but accept there are budget constraints at the level they work.
Turner, a member of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame, also pointed to the alarming number of fights in the stands this winter as a sign of the times and the continuing lack of sportsmanship.
There were fights in the stands in December at the John Wall Holiday Invitational game between Farmville Central and Life Christian Academy from Kissimmee, Fla., a fight at Carrboro in January, fights in February in games involving Northside-Jacksonville and Jacksonville and Farmville Central and Kinston, and a fight in March in the South Granville and Reidsville game.
“You go to a game now, coaches, fans, they’re on edge,” Turner said. “There is something about sports that draws out the worst in people. It’s an awful mindset. Imagine if we went to games to cheer instead of boo. Think how the games would change. We need to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. All of us as stakeholders in education-based athletics, who have a vested interest in this, needs to take ownership of it.”
Clayton had a blunt message for those who are critical of the quality of officiating they see, and offered an easy answer to the shortage.
“Fans need to be the solution, not the problem,” he said. “If they think they can do it better, they need to go ahead and pay their $71 for their registration fee to the state, and pay for the insurance, and come on out and put the shirt and pants on and let’s see you do it.”
To sign up as an official, visit the website HighSchoolOfficials.com.
