OCEAN — The Croatan winter track and field teams won their fifth straight area meet on Thursday to continue an impressive winter.
The boys dominated, scoring 160 points. West Carteret was the runner-up with 68. Richlands placed third with 21, followed by West Craven with 21 and East Carteret 10.
The girls eked out a 10-point victory over West Carteret, putting up 100 points to the Patriots’ 90. East Carteret took third with 30, followed by Richlands with 18.
The Croatan boys racked up 11 wins in their meet.
Tyrese Cone collected two triumphs, taking the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 9 seconds and the 3,200 meters in 11:07.
A.J. Matas took the top spot in the shot put with a 48-foot, 9-inch push, followed by Will Rouse with a 44-11 toss. Matas also claimed the high jump with a 5-10 clearance.
Peyton Heath proved victorious in the triple jump with a distance of 36-08, followed by Pierce Manhnke with a 36-06.5 leap.
The Cougars won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:32 and the 3,200-meter relay in 9:05.
They were second in the 800-meter relay in 1:39, and another Croatan team took third in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:49.
The boys swept the top three spots in the 1,000 meters with Colten Rodriguez timing in at 2:50, followed by Trey Austin in 2:56 and Justin Wax in 3:00.
James Wallace finished first in the 500 meters in 1:10, followed by Hunter Poole in 1:15.
Michael McCabe took the 55-meter hurdles in 11:13.
Zach Pruett earned the triumph in the pole vault with a 10-00 vault with Robert Wallace placing third with a 7-06 vault.
Nate Boal grabbed the runner-up spot in the long jump with a 15-07.5 leap.
Elijah Miller claimed second in the 3,200 meters in 14:01, and Johnny Ray Hirata ended up third in 15:21.
-----------------
The Croatan girls secured seven wins in their meet.
They took the 1,600-meter relay in 4:18 and the 3,200-meter relay in 10:43. Another Croatan team finished second in the 3,200-meter relay in 11:42.
The 800-meter relay team garnered second in 1:52, and the 1,600-meter relay team placed third in 4:59.
The girls swept the 55-meter hurdles with Paige Merrell taking first in 9.50, followed by Tessa McFarland in 9.99 and Carly Gordinier in 10.08.
They also swept the shot put with Cailin Ames leading the way with a 30-08 throw, followed by Hazel Scott with a 26-01 push and Ashby Bleau at 25-05.
Zenash Acevedo won the 500 meters in 1:35, followed by Eliana Dettle in 1:38.
Navaya Zales placed first in the 1,000 meters in 3:10, and Janelle Ketner claimed the top spot in the 3,200 meters in 15:34.
Jadyn Melby was the runner-up in the pole vault with a 6-06 clearance, and Olivia Falls cleared 4-02 in the high jump to take second.
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots matched Croatan with seven victories in the girls meet to fall just short of the win.
Sha’niyah Gethers accounted for two of those triumphs, taking the 55 meters in 7.48 and the long jump with a 15-01 leap.
Alyssa Cooley cleared 10-0 in the pole vault for the win, followed by Hubbard Stack with a 6-06 vault.
Isabella Mennella won the triple jump with a distance of 28-01, followed by MaryBeth Garrison with a 24-08 jump.
Grace Guilford finished first in the high jump with a 4-08 leap.
Bella Counts stopped the watch in 6:27 to take the 1,600 meters.
The 800-meter relay team rounded out the victories with a time of 1:50.
The 1,600-meter relay team grabbed the runner-up spot in 4:22, and the 3,200-meter relay team took third in 12:14.
Grace Sherline placed third in the 500 meters in 1:41.
-----------------
Jamarion Montford gave the West boys their lone individual win with a 16-00 leap in the long jump. Derrick Kadar took third with a 15-02 jump.
The 800-meter relay team was also victorious, taking the race in 1:38.
The 1,600-meter relay team was the runner-up in 3:47.
Other runner-up finishers included: Hunter Guthrie, high jump, 5-06; Seth Nelson, 1,600 meters, 5:27; Colton Ellis, pole vault, 9-06; and the 1,600-meter relay team, 3:47.
Noah Munden took third in the shot put with a 42-02 push, Xhaiden Mosby placed third in the triple jump with a 32-07 leap, Peyton Wheeler claimed third in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance, and Andrew Chaanine ended up third in the 300 meters in 41.35.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners swept the 300 meters in the girls meet with Andralyn Livingston winning with a time of 44.04, followed by Cece Johnson in 47.64 and Gabby Dalia in 51-47.
Johnson took second in the 55 meters in 7.73, followed by Dalia in 8.54.
Shaun Gagnon gave the boys their lone top-three finish with a winning time of 38.02 in the 300 meters.
