MOREHEAD CITY — To call the Marlin Blue and Red teams evenly matched is an understatement.
The Big Rock Fall Baseball squads have played three times this season, and one run has decided the trio of games.
The teams tied for the second straight time Monday night on Puck O’Neal Field, dueling to a 3-3 outcome. They fought to an 11-11 tie in the previous contest.
“It’s like kissing your sister,” Marlin Blue coach Buddy Bengel said. “These last two games have been good ballgames, though.”
Marlin Blue is an even 2-2-2, while Red is 2-0-2 in their last four games after losing three straight to begin the season.
Marlin Blue felt like it let one get away after giving up a run in the bottom of the seventh on an error and wild pitch.
“The error cost us two bases, and they score on next play on the wild pitch,” Bengel said. “It’s fundamentals, things we need to get better at. Those make all the difference.”
Marlin Blue got on the board first in the top of the second inning on a two-run single from Tyler DeLuzio.
DeLuzio also gave Marlin Blue a strong 2 1/3 innings on the mound from the fourth to the sixth, striking out three and surrendering only one hit.
A Sam Hoy sacrifice fly in the next inning cut the deficit in half.
Dalton Newman pushed the lead to two runs again in the top of the third on a single that delivered Ryland Howell from second base. Blaine Norris then scored the second of his three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut it to 3-2.
Norris went from first to third on a failed pickoff attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning and then delivered the tying run on a wild pitch.
The Red team could have put more runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth but failed to send a runner across the plate despite having the bases loaded with two outs.
Red was better at the plate, out-hitting Marlin Blue 5-3.
“We had some good at-bats,” Red coach Dalton Knight said. “We had some loud outs on line drives right at people. They just didn’t fall for us.”
Brody Nelson went five innings for Red, giving up three runs on three hits, striking out six and walking four.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
M. Blue …...021 000 0 - 3 3 3
Red…....…...011 000 1 - 3 5 0
WP – None
LP – None
M. Blue leading hitters: DeLuzio 1-2, 2 RBIs; Wallace 1-3 (2B); Newman 1-3, RBI.
Red leading hitters: Hall 2-4; Norris 1-3, 3 runs; Nelson 1-3; French 1-1.
