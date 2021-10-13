MOREHEAD CITY — Any high school student-athlete who finds himself hitting the sack at 9 p.m. most nights is surely burning the candle at both ends.
Rob Cummings is just such a student-athlete.
The West Carteret senior played four sports last year and plans on doing the same in his final year in the red, white and blue.
“It takes up a lot of time,” he said of his hectic schedule. “I come home and my dad tries to talk to me, and I’m like, ‘I’m tired.’ I’ve been going to bed at like 9 o’clock, trying to catch up on sleep. Nine o’clock is ridiculously early to go to bed.”
Cummings played basketball, soccer and tennis and ran cross country last year. He planned on doing those again this year, while adding golf to the mix. Cross country, which runs concurrently with soccer, ended up not making the cut.
“I enjoyed running last year, but it takes a lot to play two sports at the same time, especially with all the schoolwork,” he said. “This year, I thought I would focus on soccer, give it everything I’ve got. Soccer has been pretty tough, so I dialed it back a bit.”
The decision has paid off.
Cummings leads the squad with 14 goals – no other player has more than three – in a special season that saw the team enter the week with an 8-3-1 record.
“I can’t take the credit,” he said. “It’s because of the midfield. My job is just to go out there and look pretty while they get me good passes. Jake (Bradley), Jonah (Lind), they are setting me up good, right in front of the goal. I’m just trying to get as many as I can to help the team win.”
And West has done plenty of winning, at least compared to recent history.
The Patriots haven’t finished above .500 since 2016 when they put up a 10-7-1 mark. They won three games in three of the past four seasons with only the 2019 campaign seeing the club come close to .500 at 10-11. They were 19-48 in the past four seasons.
“This year is definitely the best year … we were not very good the past two years,” said Cummings, in his third season at the varsity level. “We won our first three games, and that gave us some confidence. And the team is definitely a lot closer than it has been in other years.”
A little preseason motivation didn’t hurt either. MaxPreps projected West to go 2-16 this fall.
“Based on that, I’d say it’s going pretty good,” Cummings said. “They had us beating East Carteret twice, and that was it. It was a motivator. It was all we could talk about at the first practice. That was a little insulting.”
Cummings doesn’t have to look too far for motivation. He finds it under his own roof.
Last spring, he was the 3A Coastal Conference tennis singles champion and the league Player of the Year, and yet, some of his best competition came from younger brother, Adam.
“My little brother is always pushing me, because he’s No. 2, and you can’t let that happen,” he said. “If he got No. 1 over me, I would never hear the end of it.”
The brothers were also league champions in No. 1 doubles and went on to the regional where they fell a match short of qualifying for the state tournament.
Cummings shines in just about every sport he participates in, including starting at point guard last season and ranking first on the team in assists (4.6) and second in scoring (11.6) for a West basketball team that made a magical run to the 3A east regional final.
He gives a lot of the credit for his athletic success to his brother.
“If it wasn’t for him, I would probably be pretty lazy,” he said. “He definitely has a better work ethic than me. I am 100 percent the athlete I am today because of him. It’s a big competition, everything we do.”
Cummings insinuated, however, he wouldn’t mind a break from the sibling rivalry once in a while.
“I picked up golf during COVID,” he said. “I’m not the best at it, but I enjoy it. It’s a lot different than the other sports. And even golf, which is supposed to be laid back, Adam comes along and plays, and I’m like, ‘Well, this isn’t relaxing anymore.’”
Such a jam-packed sports calendar might give the impression Cummings doesn’t have time for schoolwork, but that is far from the case. He sports a 4.35 GPA and ranks in the top 20 of his class.
“My parents have always said school before sports,” he said. “If I get a bad grade, they’re always threatening to take away a sport, and I don’t want that to happen. I definitely have to work for it. I don’t have the natural ability to go and get a good grade on a test while barely studying. I’m not that student.”
Cummings hopes to attend UNC-Chapel Hill, where his mother, father, and aunt attended, and where a cousin currently attends, and plans on majoring in business.
Here are a few of Cummings’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Hunger Games.”
Favorite TV Show: “SportsCenter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Wants and Needs” by Drake.
Favorite Book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving.
Favorite Vacation: Christmas trip to Europe.
Favorite Hobby: Boating with friends.
Favorite Subject: American History.
Favorite Quote: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift.” – Kung Fu Panda.
Favorite Food: Steak (medium rare).
Favorite Drink: Ice Punch Gatorade.
Favorite Restaurant: The Cheesecake Factory.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: Beating Northern Guilford in the final eight of the basketball playoffs last year.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Mark Thompson.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music on the team with the bus.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Danny Duncan.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Michael Jordan, Jeff Bezos, Abraham Lincoln, Roy Williams and Tiger Woods.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Jaxon Ellingsworth, Parker Wood, Al Morris, Davis Adams, Peter Huynh and coach Mark Thompson.
Items For A Deserted Island: Phone, steak, basketball hoop, golf clubs and a machete.
