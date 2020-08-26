There were no crowded bleachers Friday night.
There were no cheerleaders, no pep bands.
There were no concession stands.
There was no football.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The high school season was supposed to start Friday night across the state, but instead, we’ll have to wait until Feb. 26.
North Carolina is one of 15 states in the country to move high school football to early 2021.
Of the 35 states that will allow play this fall, seven will begin the season much later than anticipated. New York, Wisconsin, Connecticut, South Carolina and Arizona will kick off in late September, while New Jersey and Louisiana will hit the field in October.
Vermont will play football this fall, but it won’t look anything like a normal season. The Vermont Principal's Association decided to return to gridiron action with 7-on-7 touch football.
Seven states have already started the season featuring limited spectator attendance, social distancing and masks on fans in the stands.
High school football kicked off nationally in Utah on Friday, Aug. 14, with 50 games across the state.
The perennial power Bingham Miners canceled their opening night game due to two positive coronavirus tests from players. The Cyprus Pirates were forced to cancel their second game with the Ridgeline Riverhawks for the same reason.
During this past Thursday night’s game between the American Fork Cavemen and Timpview Thunderbirds, protocols weren’t exactly being followed, so American Fork Athletic Director Jeremy Lewis took matters into his own hands, stopping the game to make an announcement to fans, saying play wouldn't resume until everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing.
The game did end up resuming with American Fork winning 31-21. American Fork now sits at 2-0 while Timpview is 0-2.
Alaska, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Alabama followed with their first games Friday.
Alaska’s season-opening weekend was modest with three games on Friday night and two on Saturday. Two were in The Valley and three in Fairbanks. There are less than 30 teams in the state.
Everyone else, including Anchorage’s eight teams, were sidelined either because they started practice later than scheduled due to a high number of coronavirus cases, or because of district-imposed travel restrictions.
Among the games played, the Colony Knights celebrated with a 49-0 victory over the Palmer Moose, the Wasilla Warriors upended the Houston Hawks 33-0 and the North Pole Patriots flattened the Eielson Ravens 34-0.
There were 36 games called off in the first week of play in Indiana due to COVID-19 cases.
Among the games played, the Lawrence North Wildcats won a marathon 62-34 affair over the Avon Orioles, the Cathedral Fighting Irish whipped the Westfield Shamrocks 56-20, the Sheridan Blackhawks edged the Western Boone Stars 21-20 and the Greenwood Woodmen got by the Bloomington North Cougars 28-23.
Things followed suit in the Dakotas, where they play 11-man and nine-man football, as they opened up with a few cancellations here and there, and games played under the new protocols.
In the upper state, the Surrey Mustangs captured a 40-18 victory over the Lewis & Clark/Berthold Bombers, the Southern McLean Cardinals blanked the South Prairie Royals 36-0 and the Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn Sioux beat the Garrison/Max Troopers 38-8.
In the lower state, the Baltic Bulldogs defeated the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks 34-6, the Colman-Egan Hawks ran away from the Centerville Tornadoes 52-2 and the Ipswich Tigers held off the Potter County Battlers 40-28.
In parts of Tennessee, the slate was especially thin in the western part of the state where the Jackson-Madison and Shelby County school systems won’t allow football until September at the earliest.
The schedule in the middle part of the state looked different without Clarksville-Montgomery and Metro Nashville teams.
A few games were axed at the last minute.
The Cannon Count Lions and White County Warriors game was canceled Wednesday after a White County player tested positive for COVID-19. One day later, Cannon County found a replacement in Walker Valley Mustangs with the Mustangs winning 39-0. Walker Valley lost its week-one matchup after the Karns Beavers decided to cancel their first two games.
In Alabama, school districts are free to decide what is best for social distancing among fans, and some schools have opted not to reduce capacities in their stadiums.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association issued a statement urging everyone to do their part to follow the state health order. The AHSAA had strong attendance numbers, while a lack of mask wearing and lack of social distancing were seen during the opening week.
Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, Wyoming, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma will begin their seasons this week.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.