BEAUFORT — It’s a fresh, new start for the East Carteret baseball team.
The Mariners have a new coach this spring and are looking to turn the page from a four-win season.
“I know they had a lot of challenges last year, including a lot of injuries,” East coach Josh VanMeter said. “We’re moving forward, and we have high expectations. We want to win a conference championship.”
Despite the rough 2022 campaign, two of East’s league losses were each by two runs, meaning with a little luck, it could have gone 6-4 as easily as it went 4-6.
The Mariners (4-13 overall) finished fourth in the six-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
They gave up about the same amount of runs as the second- and third-place teams. Jones Senior went 7-3 giving up 67 runs and Southside went 5-5 giving up 67. East gave up 66 but struggled to put runs on the board with 61. Jones scored 88 while Southside put up 77.
Daniel Griffee stepped down after the season to focus on his athletic director and basketball coaching duties. VanMeter was hired last summer.
“Sometimes change can be tough and hard to work through, but not for this group,” VanMeter said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked for from day one. They’ve bought in with what we are trying to do, and that’s all I can ask for.”
After graduating in 2017 from Salem University (W.Va.) where he played baseball, he served as an assistant at his alma mater, Mountain Ridge High School (Md.). VanMeter was part of a state championship team as a junior in high school.
He then served as the junior varsity coach at New Bern for two seasons before working for a year at Lenoir Community College as the infield and hitting coach, as well as the recruiting coordinator.
Last year, he accepted his first varsity head coaching job at West Stokes and proved successful, leading the Wildcats to a 19-6 record and trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs. West Stokes won the Mid-State Conference with a 9-1 mark.
VanMeter hasn’t had much of a chance to work with upperclassmen like Jacob Nelson, Brody Nelson and Alex Doans since he was hired. Those three also play football and basketball.
“I’m looking for them to carry us with their senior leadership,” he said.
Underclassmen have received the most practice time during the offseason with freshmen attending most of the workouts.
Lukas Styron, Jonathan Piner, Eli Jenkins and Bryan Hadder will go from middle school to varsity.
“They’ve impressed us in the offseason with their preparation to get ready,” VanMeter said. “We’re excited about some of our freshmen. We had a good turnout from our younger guys.”
Styron will join a four-man pitching rotation, including Brody Nelson, Tanner Goodwin and Doans.
“We don’t have quite the depth that I would like to have with only 12 on the varsity,” VanMeter said. “But oddly we do have some pitching depth. I’m confident in the arms we have. We have some interchangeable guys that can come in and get us out of a tight spot.”
The Mariners will play a nonconference slate that includes West Carteret, Croatan, Havelock, Jacksonville, Northside-Jacksonville, Richlands, West Craven, Riverside-Martin and Hoggard.
“I’ve filled a full schedule with 22 games,” VanMeter said. “We will be up against some tough nonconference opponents, but that will prepare us to get ready for conference and the postseason.”
East will start the season Monday at home versus Richlands. The Wildcats went 6-16 overall and 3-7 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.