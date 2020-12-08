OCEAN — Like death and taxes, Croatan racking up a win in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference is starting to feel like a sure thing.
Croatan will move up to the 3A classification next year, but the rest of its regular season matches against league opponents will probably look a lot like the 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Pender on Monday.
The win vaulted the Cougars to 7-0 and extended their Coastal 8 win streak to 32 games. They have won 19 straight matches by sweep, including one by forfeit, and they lead the league standings over Heide Trask (5-1) and East Carteret (2-0).
Croatan was set to host East on Tuesday, but the Mariners were forced to re-quarantine after another player was exposed to COVID-19. The East program went into quarantine at the beginning of the season for the same reason while now having to drop two league games with Croatan.
“I hate it for them,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “I was so sad as soon as I got the news. I can’t imagine being in their shoes. Losing two games does hurt us, but we just have to keep doing our thing and focus on moving forward.”
Hard hitting was the name of the game against the visiting Patriots who looked like bowling pins against Croatan’s hardest hitters. Cougar senior Olivia O’Kane literally bowled over an opposing player with one of her team-high nine kills. The middle hitter sent ball after ball screaming over the net and added two digs on the night as well.
“It really feels good,” O’Kane said. “The satisfaction you get from swinging the ball down is unmatched. That, and when you get a good dig. As a front row hitter, getting a dig or a pass even is a great feeling.”
O’Kane also sent three Patriots into a dogpile with a direction-changing tip over the net for a point in the third set. It wasn’t the last time a Pender player would go sprawling either. M.J. Klaumann sent a block rocketing back at a player in the third set that knocked her off her heels. Klaumann had six kills, two serving aces, a pair of block assists and a solo block.
“We did work on hitting the ball hard a lot before we went to Pender last week,” Gurley said. “We worked on our comfort of hitting, so we can avoid staying at the same tempo. We want to be able to change the speed of our hits, which in turn helps our blocking.”
While the first two sets were blowouts, set three offered up some competition for Croatan. The two teams tied eight times in the set, going point for point from 10-all to 14. Then, with Madi Mitchell serving, the Cougars scored six straight to take a 20-14 lead.
“It was frustrating there for a minute,” Gurley said, “but I never felt like we weren’t in control. We know we have a huge target on our back, but there’s no need to let a team hang around if we can play better. Even in the first two sets, though, there were moments where I wondered what we were doing. I blame it on Monday. I don’t like Monday games, but that’s really no excuse.”
After a Pender timeout, the visitors closed the gap to two points before Croatan put a stamp on the win with five straight to end it with Devon Statham serving. Shelby Waltrip and Statham both had pivotal kills in the set, with Waltrip tallying five kills and two digs on the night and Statham three kills and five aces.
Libero Cammie Davis tallied seven digs, and Molly Butler put up three kills and four digs.
The Cougars ended last week with their first win of the season over Pender, 3-0, on the road.
In that match, O’Kane led the way at the net again with nine kills and two blocks, while Klaumann had five kills, three aces and a block, and Butler four kills and three aces.
Waltrip stuffed the stat sheet again with 17 assists, four kills, two aces and four digs. Statham put up two kills, two aces and four digs, Tiffany Harris and Annmarie Benson put up two kills apiece, and Davis had two aces.
Croatan will play next at Lejeune (0-5) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.