As we slip and slide into the summer doldrums, Dog Days if you may, it’s time to consider some summer-friendly target species of fishies.
When I was a young tyke in the Nutmeg State, my dad kept several aquariums in our basement – gouramis, Jack dempseys, and yes, the striking, black and white striped angelfish among the residents. Well, if you know these aquarium angelfish and put it on steroids, you get the spadefish a tropical/subtropical midsummer visitor as our water temperatures rise in to the 70s and 80s.
These spadefish are found seasonally as far north as Massachusetts and are abundant to our south in Florida, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and coastal Brazil year around. These are a schooling fish ranging from 2 to 12 pounds normally, averaging locally in the 2- to 4- or 5-pound range. These fish are normally found in in shallow waters along coastlines with depths of ranging from 10 to 100 feet in depth with juveniles commonly inhabiting estuaries until with adults preferring mangroves and beaches.
Locally, I have seen them around our ocean fishing piers and more often inshore and offshore reefs, rocks, wrecks, buoys, sandy beaches and our abundance of artificial reefs such as AR 315, 320, 330, 340, 342 and 345.
Spadefish are regulated within the Snapper/Grouper Complex recreational group in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclamation at www.ncmarinefisheries.net, and www.safmc.net, there is no size limit in North Carolina. There is also no citation size posted for spadefish here in North Carolina, but the current state record is now up to 11 pounds, 3 ounces, caught by Steven Chadwick off Hatteras Village in 2009.
Next week, I will summarize “How” in catching these feisty, tasty fish. For a photo of these striking fish check out: https://www.ncoif.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/spadefish.jpg.
---------------------
Now for the fishing.
Although Tropical Storm Elsa dumped minimal rain on us here along the Crystal Coast and the winds were far from out of character for a midsummer southwest blow, the sound and ocean were turned brown for days, maximizing the surfing days and minimizing the fishing days. The weather effect again!
Just prior to the “blow,” there were good reports of king mackerel to 30 pounds out of both Bogue Inlet and Beaufort Inlet and big false albacore, especially out of Bogue. The Spanish, big Spanish, action continues just off the beach and from the fishing piers too.
I know this seems to be déjà vu all over again, but it is what it is. Think the Morehead City Port area, Haystacks and Middle Marshes, marshes around Harkers Island and west to Emerald Isle and the Swansboro marshes. These areas and the Neuse are putting out topwater drum and trout early and late in the day as well as daily black drum and big sheepshead. I also heard of some redfish catches in the White Oak River, with a friend, I’ll call him Carl, landing a 30-incher from his backyard dock. If you have never fished for tailing redfish on marsh grass, flooding king tides and want to give it a try, mark down July 21-25 on your calendars for king tides, sight-fishing redfish action, even on the fly if you can.
Also, déjà…you know what, is the disaster that has been surf fishing this year which has been limited to a few bottom dwellers and a rare cameo appearance of a few blues and Spanish around the inlets, and like everywhere else, yes, flounder, flounder and more flounder. Remember the two-week period from Sept. 1-14. YIPEE, smack in the middle of our peak hurricane stretch.
---------------------
So how about ocean piers?
Yup, typical summer fishing.
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish and blues early and late, croakers, pigfish and a few pompano.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a few big Spanish on king rigs hitting shad baits bottom fishing slow but with a lost black drum on pilings and a red drum hookup. Also, some flounder around.
Seaview Pier reports specks, blues and Spanish and tarpon hookups on the king rigs.
Surf City Pier reports a slow week but did land a 27-pound crevalle jack. No kings last week.
Jolly Roger Pier also reports a slow week with spots, mullet and croakers in the evening and several tarpon hookups.
---------------------
Offshore, dolphin and wahoo fishing are holding up from the 90-Foot Drop to the Big Rock.
There are also yellowfin and blackfin tuna being trolled up. I’ve seen some big grouper brought to the scales, but details are not unexpectedly very sketchy.
Nearshore, barracuda and amberjacks are hitting live baits around structure.
