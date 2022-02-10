ADVANCE — West Carteret’s Kenley Riley is now 2-for-2 in podium finishes at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
A year after taking third in the 138-pound class as a freshman, she took fourth last weekend in the 132-pound division at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex.
Riley (11-5) dropped an 8-0 decision to Weddington’s Brianna DeLeon (19-1) in the third-place match.
She fought her way to the podium after falling to the consolations following a 16-6 major decision loss to Swain’s Tasia Neadeau (20-3) in the second round. She had defeated South Brunswick’s Lily DeMegalio (6-8) by pin in 35 seconds in the first round.
Riley tallied three straight wins in the consolation rounds to climb back to a medal match, pinning Bartlett Yancey’s Allie Herrera (1-3) in 1:19, taking a 6-1 decision over Pine Forest’s Hailie Misplay (12-14) and pinning Franklin’s Abigail Carpenter (6-3) in 3:32.
West Carteret has now placed a wrestler each year in the invitational.
Ariana Wolkerstorfer won the 113-pound B division in 2020 and took third in the 106-pound division at the inaugural event.
------------------
East Carteret had wrestlers participate in the invitational for the first time.
Ella Busby and Victoria Evans each won a match to advance to the consolation second round.
After getting pinned in 2:45 in the first round of the 145-pound division by Richlands’ Lauren Horvath (2-2), Busby (6-7) pinned Cherryville’s Alyssa Roberts in 20 seconds. She was then pinned in 2:52 by Montgomery Central’s Jamira Jackson (8-8), who went on to finish third in the class.
Evans (7-23) pinned Seventy-First’s Tatyana Smith (2-3) in 4:39 in the consolation first round after getting pinned in 2:50 by Wakefield’s Rohama Gebremichael (4-3) in the first round. She was then pinned by Pisgah’s Ashley Biggest (5-4).
