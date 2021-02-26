RALEIGH — County athletic programs received good news Wednesday when Gov. Roy Cooper announced his new executive order eased coronavirus restrictions at high school sporting events.
Only 25 spectators have been allowed at indoor games, while 100 spectators have been allowed at outdoor contests.
The new executive order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday increased outdoor attendance to 30% of a venue’s stated capacity, while indoor sports venues were also allowed a maximum capacity of 30% but capped at 250 people.
“We’re certainly excited,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “It’s a sense of normalcy.”
Turner said the Patriots would allow about 400 spectators at outdoor events held at the football stadium, which includes football, girls and boys soccer, boys lacrosse, and track and field.
“It’s certainly good for your bottom line when you can quadruple your crowd all of a sudden,” he said.
Football will be the biggest beneficiary.
Crowds pack West games, particularly in normal years where a game like the Mullet Bucket county rivalry between East Carteret and the Patriots can bring in more than $10,000.
At the previous limited outdoor capacity of 100, West was looking to break even in football after charging those 100 spectators $7 apiece and then paying $700 for officials and security.
“You’re talking about your biggest revenue sport, and breaking even was the best we were going to be able to do,” Turner said. “Reconditioning helmets in football costs $7,000, so it allows you to take a deep breath and know you’re not going to hemorrhage money.”
Turner said losing money has consistently been the way so far during this academic calendar with three indoor sports – volleyball, boys and girls basketball – dealing with the 25-person capacity.
The boys basketball team hosted a first-round playoff game Tuesday night versus Williams and lost $65.
East Carteret hosted two playoff games that night with the girls welcoming Edenton Holmes and the boys welcoming Bear Grass Charter. Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said the program lost $42 in each game.
“You have to pay six officials for those two games, and we allowed 50 people at those two games,” he said.
Griffee reported the athletic program’s budget has teetered between the red and black for much of the school year.
“Last time I checked, we weren’t too deep in the hole,” he said. “It’s like a roller coaster, we go up and down. I think we will be right at the break-even mark at the end. We just don’t have that cushion anymore.”
East will allow 350 fans at football games.
And while the new executive order is welcome news, it also adds more work to the plate of already overworked athletic directors, especially with it executed so abruptly.
The pandemic-amended sports schedule is busier than it’s been all year with basketball winding down, boys soccer in mid-swing, football starting Friday night, to go with boys lacrosse at West, and boys and girls lacrosse at Croatan.
First practices for boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball also begin Monday.
“We’re swamped,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “There is a game every night now. And with COVID and this weather we’ve been having, it’s something all the time. Everything is so fluid.”
Boal, who also doubles as a football assistant coach, said the hectic schedule pays off in one way.
“It’s a grind, but it helps me lose weight,” he said.
Boal noted Croatan would allow about 330 fans at football games.
Griffee doubles as the boys basketball coach at East and also the baseball coach. He said he hasn’t even thought about baseball season, which starts April 12.
“This should increase our money, and I’m glad we can open it up, but it’s going to create some headaches,” Griffee said. “Trying to figure out who gets in, what’s fair, trying to make everybody happy, it’s a lot of issues.”
The athletic directors said they would come up with some variation of a system that would dole out tickets to the parents of players, cheerleaders and band members, as well as fans of opposing teams and then the general public.
Of course, making room for the student cheering sections known as the Patriot Militia, Mariner Maniacs and Croatan Crazies could also be in order.
“I think these kids deserve it almost more than any of the others, because they haven’t been able to go any games this year,” Boal said, “especially the seniors. I hope we can save some tickets for them. We’ll see.”
